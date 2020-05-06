Microgrid Controller Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2027

Microgrid Controller Market – Introduction

Microgrid controller enables the installation of a microgrid by controlling dispersed energy resources as well as loads in a predetermined electrical system for maintaining acceptable frequency and voltage. Rise in the installations of distributed renewable and nonrenewable energy resource, emerging utility-scale energy storage, demand response, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle use have been creating unprecedented opportunities for the electric distribution system. Technological leaps further strives to transform the utility operational model, which will remain an influential driver for the microgrid controller market.

Demand for microgrid controller has been on a surge in industries for maintaining power stability in critical loads, detecting electrical disturbances, and providing a response to those disturbances in the least possible time. Focus on business sustainability has geared the power plant owners towards the adoption of microgrid controller as conservation of the environment becomes a priority.

Microgrid Controller Market – Competitive Landscape

The global microgrid controller market is highly fragmented with a number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost-competitive products and add-on features to gain market share in the market.

In April 2019, ABB entered into a productive partnership with Rolls Royce to provide innovative and energy-efficient solutions for commercial, industrial, and utility sector. The partnership will bring forth the combination of Rolls Royce’s MTU Diesel and ABB’s modular microgrid solution and offer more renewable energy with reduced carbon footprints.

In January 2018, Schneider Electric joined forces with Sustainable Energy for ALL to offer access to environmental-friendly energy and bridge the energy access gap across the world.

joined forces with Sustainable Energy for ALL to offer access to environmental-friendly energy and bridge the energy access gap across the world. In November 2018, GE Power Digital announced a joint venture with PPL Electric Utilities to facilitate the adoption of energy generation while focusing on grid safety and its reliability. As per the agreement, PPL will employ GE’s DER Orchestration and incorporate it with Advanced Distribution Management Solutions to model and enhance the grid operations, load forecasting, and maintain grid reliability.

Siemens AG

Founded in 1847, Siemens AG is headquartered in Berlin, Kingdom of Prussia. The German conglomerate company functions as an industrial manufacturing company in Europe and offers services such as financing, business services, and engineering and construction.

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Incorporated in 1982, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is located in Pullman, Washington. The company manufactures, designs, and underpins products and services such as automation services and power management protection.

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Established in 1911, Eaton Corporation Inc. is based in Beachwood, OH. The multinational power management company possesses a large customer base in over 175 countries and functions in electrical, industrial, aerospace, and eMobility sectors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Launched in 1995, Lockheed Martin Corporation is headquartered in Bethesda, United States. The American company specializes in the research, design, manufacturing, development, and integration of advanced technologies for space systems, rotary and mission systems, missiles and fire control, and aeronautics.

Honeywell Corporation Inc.

Founded in 1906, Honeywell Corporation Inc. is located in Wabash, Indiana. The multinational conglomerate manufactures a variety of consumer, commercial, engineering services, and aerospace services. It operates to upgrade the quality of life for people across the world by addressing critical challenges pertaining to energy production, its security, and safety.

Microgrid Controller Market – Dynamics

Microgrid Controller Market to Grow As Reduction of Carbon Footprints Become Essential

Growth of the microgrid controller market can be attributed to the financial cushion offered by the government to numerous microgrid projects to improve the electrical accessibility for its citizens. Renewable energy generation sources such as solar and wind power plants are gradually outpacing the coal-based power generation sources, which is anticipated to reflect on the revenue of the microgrid controller market. Novel trends encircling the arena for the development of flexible and scalable microgrid controllers are gaining grounds in the power plants and are envisaged to do so in the future of microgrid controller market.