Micronized Pea Protein Market Strategic Analysis, Current Market, Competition Insights, Sales Margin 2027

Evolving trends, such as gluten-free, non-allergen, non-dairy, and clean label have induced a shift in consumer behavior. A noticeable shift towards healthy food products that offer functional benefits has been witnessed in the recent years. The shift in consumer behavior has benefitted many industries; micronized protein industry is no exception. Among the various types of micronized pea proteins available in the market, demand for pea proteins has been especially noticeable.

Micronized pea proteins meet the need for low calorie content, and are easy to digest and suitable for vegans. The demand for plant-based proteins has been on the rise, with an increasing number of population cutting down or cutting out meat and becoming flexitarian, meat reducers, and semi-vegetarians.

Micronized pea protein is one of the recent advances in the plant-based proteins space, which is suitable for plant-based diets, high-protein beverages, snacks, and sports nutrition. Relatively small particle size of micronized pea protein aids food processors in binding, gelling, emulsifying, enhanced nutrition, while maintaining the bioavailability of the proteins. Growing application of micronized plant-based proteins, especially in vegan protein shakes beverages on the back of their cleaner flavor, smoother mouthfeel, and better suspension is likely to influence the growth of micronized pea protein market.

Micronized Pea Protein Market Dynamics

Demand for ‘Convenient Proteins’ Driving Sales

Rapid consumer inclination towards vegetarianism and veganism due to rising concerns regarding the negative impact of meat consumption on environment has led to surge in the demand for plant-based proteins. With growing popularity of pea protein as ingredient in range of health-centric food and beverages, ingredient suppliers are exploring innovative delivery forms of these proteins including isolates, concentrates, micronized, and others that help increase their uptake as well as improve convenience and ease-of-use.

Gains Underpinned by Growing Application in Novel Food Technologies

The micronized pea protein market is expected to witness a steady growth in the future with an increase in use of proteins in food applications both for nutritional reason and food technologies such as water binding, emulsification, particle suspension, aeration, and others. Gradual rise in the demand for micronized pea protein can also be attributed to its fine particle size that helps provide essential amino acid profile. Moreover, growth in the health-conscious population willing to invest in food products that offer added nutritional value is likely to create

opportunities for stakeholders.

Micronized pea proteins are becoming a big thing in sport nutrition and weight management, owing to their low calorie and high protein content. Increasing demand and popularity of these products will remain crucial to how this market will evolve in the future. In addition, the food & beverage industry is focusing on adoption of micronized pea protein as an important ingredient for gluten free bakery products, cereals, snack bars, extruded snacks, ice creams, and other desserts. For instance, in March 2018, ice cream producer McConnell’s introduced its first dairy-free frozen dessert made from a proprietary blend of 100% of micronized pea protein.

