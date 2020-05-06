Military Quick Access Recorder Market To 2026 Historical, Current, And Projected Size Of The Market

Quick access recorders are the devices that records flight data in network. The Quick access recorders (QAR) uses removable solid-state media that has options for downloading of the data. Quick access recorders records the same data as that of flight data recorders. On board an aircraft, the unit of data acquisition feeds to both flight data recorder and the quick access recorder. Some of the latest quick access recorders are designed with the input ports that are compatible with the standard aircraft buses (ARINC 429) to receive any additional data. QAR also designed and developed to record an expanded data frame that supports almost around 2,000 parameters at a sample rate higher than the flight access recorder (FAR).

This expanded data frame is responsible for the increase in the resolution and the accuracy of the ground analysis programs. The primary purpose of the quick access recorder is to maintain data that is recorded from the on board flight data recorder acquisition system. The card quick access recorder from the Kenure Developments Pvt. Ltd., is a solid-state flight data recorder that offers combine features of both Maintenance Data Recorder (MDR) and Quick Access Recorder (QAR) together in one single cockpit mountable unit.

The major drivers that drives the growth of the military quick access recorder market are the increasing development in in the modernization of the aircrafts, advancement in the flight data monitoring system. The other benefits of the military quick access recorder that boosts the growth of the military quick access recorder market are Cots storage media, small size, high speed of operation, and top performance.

One of the major restraining factor for the military quick access recorder market is the international regulatory issues. However, the feature like real time data monitoring would flourish the growth of the military quick access recorder in the forecast period. Also, the aircraft manufacturers are continuously working on the advanced technologies due to increasing demand in the real time data transmission. The real time data transmission makes use of internet of things (IoTs) and other computing languages that helps in the transmission of the recorded data by the recorders.

Military quick access recorder market is segmented into technology, components and geography. Based on technology, military quick access recorder market is segmented into flash card, USB and cloud computing, Based on the component, the military quick access recorder market is segmented into hardware and software. The global military quick access recorder market is also segmented on the basis of regions into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America military quick access recorder market is expected to dominate in terms of revenue in the coming years, followed by Europe. This is due to the already developed technology advancement in the North America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to show noteworthy development in the military quick access recorder market in the coming years due to the emerging economies such as China, India and Japan.

Some of the major players operating in the military quick access recorder market are Teledyne Technologies, Avionica Inc., United technologies Corporation, Safran S.A., Curtiss Wright, Flight Data Technologies, L3 technologies Inc., Kenure Developments Ltd., and Danelec Marine A/S, among others.

