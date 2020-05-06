Multi-Standard Radio Base Stations Market Trends and Forecast up to 2027

Multi-Standard Radio Base Stations Market: Introduction

Multi-standard radio base stations are the type of radio base station which has the ability to process multiple radio access technologies within a common active RF components for the multiple network carriers. Initially there was separate deployment of radio base station for separate radio access technologies such as GSM/EDGE, UTRA, and E-UTRA (LTE). In multi-standard radio base stations both the receiver and the transmitter can process the multiple carrier of different radio access technology through a single base station.

With the development in the mobile radio and other radio devices there was increase in the need of deployment of multiple radio-access technologies (RAT) at the same sites. This has led to the evolution of multi-standard radio base stations where just with the installation of antenna on the base station can differentiate between multiple radio access technologies.

Multi-Standard Radio Base Stations Market – Dynamics

Increasing Demand for the Single Base Station which can Support Multiple Network

With the rapid increase and the adoption of mobile radio the demand for a single radio base station which can process multiple network carrier with different radio access technology has been increased. As the separate installation of base station for separate technology would increase the capital expenditure as well as the increase the complexity to manage. Multi-standard radio base stations have reduced the capital and the operational expenditure for the network providers as well as the customers. Processing the multiple carriers of different radio access technologies has driven the demand for the multi-standard radio base stations market.

Stringent Regulation Related to Environment and Pollution

Many countries across the globe has increased their concern over the environment and the pollution. Generators which are being used to power the multi-standard radio base stations emits pollution as well as low level of radiation which is harmful for long term health of the individual as well as for the environment. This could hamper the multi-standard radio base stations market growth as even after companies are more focused to reduce the CO2 emission the low level radiation which they emit is harmful for the health in long term health of the individual.

Rising Demand for Communication Services to fuel the growth of Multi-Standard Radio Base Stations Market

Across the globe the demand for communication services has been increased widely. Number of business as well as people rely on communication for generation of the revenue. It has become an integral part of day to day activities of the individual. To serve a large number of customer with the reduced capital and operational expenditure the demand for multi-standard radio base stations has been increased.

Multi-Standard Radio Base Stations Market – Competitive Landscape

In February 2019, to cater the huge demand for the 5G technology Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. has launched 5G Simplified Solution. The company will provide 5G Blade AAU which will support all RATs and frequency bands. The company has already received 30 commercial contracts and delivered over 40,000 sites.

In February 2019, next-generation MxL1500 and MxL1600 Quad-RF transceiver solutions has been launched by MaxLinear, Inc. this will support the base station designers to simplify and accelerate their development of next-generation radios.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Founded in 1876, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Ltd. is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The company caters multi-standard radio base station within the network portfolio. The base station provided by the company has the capability to operate in GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and 5G modes.

Nokia

Founded in 1865, Nokia is based in Espoo, Finland. The company is focused on providing an end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services, and licensing related to communication. To optimize total network costs within the radio base station for the multiple radio access technology the company serves multi-standard radio base station by the name of lightRadio across the globe.