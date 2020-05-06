Next Generation Fire Shelter Market 2027 – Scope, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast

Next Generation Fire Shelter Market Introduction

A next generation fire shelter is used when a firefighter gets stuck in heavy fire and needs to deploy a shelter. Next generation fire shelters are made of a double layered blanket with materials such as Kevlar, aluminum foil, and Nomex, which cover the firefighters from radiant heat i.e. the heat coming from the sun, and direct heat i.e. the heat in the form of flames. Next generation fire shelters reflect nearly 95% of radiant heat, and with direct heat, the shelter can withstand 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It begins to melt in the event of anything hotter than the tolerance limit of the fire shelter, and the firefighter is thus exposed to danger. Firefighters are trained to deploy a fire shelter in less than 30 seconds, but supervisors advise to use them only as a last resort.

Request Sample PDF With Strategic Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=70206

Next Generation Fire Shelter Market- Competitive Landscape

In October 2015, NASA partnered with the U.S. Forest Service to combine next-generation space technologies into fire shelters. A team in materials, at NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, developed new flexible heat shield technologies for spacecrafts that must endure intense thermal loads from penetrating the shelter.

Anchor Inc.

Anchor Inc. has its headquarters in Evansville, Indiana, the U.S. and was established in the year 1892. It manufactures frame and fabric products for industry segments such as forestry, military, mining, government, and agriculture. The product portfolio of the company includes manufacturing and industrial applications, hoop buildings for agriculture, fire shelters, tents and shelters for military deployment and command applications, tarps, conveyance chutes etc.

National Fire Fighter Corp.

National Fire Fighter Corp.is a public safety company based out of Eugene, Oregon, the U.S. National Fire Fighter Corp. specializes in residential and commercial fire protection systems, fire extinguisher training, fire extinguishers, safety equipment, safety clothing, and welding equipment.

Cascade Fire Equipment

Cascade Fire Equipment was established in 1985 and is based in Medford, Oregon, the U.S. It has been supplying safety equipment to fire agencies and keeps local businesses equipped as per the safety codes. Cascade Fire Equipment provides a full range of fire tools and equipment, acting as both a supplier and manufacturer.

Next Generation Fire Shelter Market Dynamics

Increasing Employee Safety Standards Across Industries Driving the Usage of Next Generation Fire Shelters

Employee safety standards are increasing worldwide. The number of companies that are likely to recognize the need to adopt next generation fire shelters is estimated to surge in the next few years. The growth rate might be sluggish for next generation fire shelters; however, managing a significant database of safety regulations and compliance would be top priority. This driver is anticipated to have a positively high impact on the next generation fire shelter market in the near future with customization and up-to-date database of regulations.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets