Open Hole Logging Services Market 2019: Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation, Trends & Global Industry Forecast to 2025

Open hole logging provides good data quality and comprehensive data collection. But higher chances of losing the equipment and larger rig downtime make the open logging services more expensive. Therefore, these logging services are generally preferred in the oil and gas fields, where limited data is available or when more detailed reservoir data is required for taking major decisions on oil field development strategy.

The key players covered in this study

Baker Hughes(GE)

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton Company

Nabors Industries Ltd

Weatherford

Superior Energy Services Inc.

OilServ

China Oilfield Services Ltd

RECON Petrotechnologies Ltd

Pioneer Energy Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Slickline Open Hole Logging Services

E-line Open Hole Logging Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Middle East

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Open Hole Logging Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Open Hole Logging Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

