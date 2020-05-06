Orbital Welding Equipment Market To 2027 Surge At A Robust Pace In Terms Of Revenue

Orbital Welding Equipment Market: Introduction

An orbital welding equipment is a mechanical device which is specialized in the area of welding process for orbital tungsten inert gas welding (TIG) which is technically called gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW).

The equipment rotates mechanically through 360° around a static work piece and 180° in double up welding process for tube and pipe welding.

Orbital welding equipment is used to address the errors in gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW) processes.

Orbital welding equipment is controlled by a computer so as to run a high-quality repeatable welding process with little intervention from the operators.

The main components used in orbital welding system are power supply, welding head, and wire-feed mechanism.

Orbital welding equipment are basically used for welding certain types and sizes of materials.

However, there are number of factors which can influence the high-quality of welding process, which include welding speed, arc length, pulse and magnitude frequency of the welding current, parent material, weld preparation, inert shielding gas, thermal conductivity, and filler material.

Orbital Welding Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

In October 2016, Arc Machines, Inc. (AMI) announced its new innovative product, M217P automated fusion orbital welding systems, so as to offer a compact unit for maintaining functionality and creating ease of portability for onsite applications for the manufacturing systems.

MAGNATECH LLC.

Incorporated in 1971, MAGNATECH LLC. is a leading manufacturer of orbital welding equipment and pipe welding systems across the world. The company designs and offers reliable and simple orbital welding equipment, in order to meet the need of customers. Furthermore, it manufactures and designs a wide variety of welding equipment that include flux core arc welding (FCAW), gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW), and gas metal arc welding (GMAW). Moreover, the company is specialized in producing unique products such as tube welding, pipe welding, and pipeline welding, so as to bring benefits of digital technology in different industries worldwide.

Polysoude

Founded in 1961, Polysoude is a prominent leader for orbital welding solutions in France. The company manufactures, designs, and sells all kinds of arc welding process equipment. In addition, the company is specialized in manufacturing and designing high-quality orbital welding equipment and automated solutions. Polysoude has 13 subsidiaries and over 50 local partners, which provide sales and services, across the world.

Arc Machines, Inc.

Founded in 1976, Arc Machines, Inc. is a U.S.-based company that manufactures, designs, and distributes advanced orbital welding equipment, service, and systems. The company has offices in Houston, Texas, the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, India, and Germany. In addition, the company has an expansive network in more than 50 countries across the world, with over 3000 customers in different industries.

Key players operating in the global orbital welding equipment market are

ABN International FZCO

ESAB.

UNIVERSAL ORBITAL SYSTEMS PVT. LTD.

Fronius International GmbH

Westermans International

Critical Systems, Inc.

AXXAIR

JSK SYSTEMS

Orbital Welding Equipment Market: Dynamics

Increasing Adoption of Orbital Welding Equipment in Manufacturing Industries across the Globe

Increase in adoption of orbital welding equipment in manufacturing industries, to carry out the welding process of offshore structures, pipelines, and other process equipment across the globe, is one of the major factors driving the orbital welding equipment market during the forecast period.

Additionally, orbital welding equipment are used to improve the efficiency, quality, safety, and productivity in the manufacturing industries. Orbital welding equipment process operate in both open arc and enclosed weld heads.

The rise in demand for orbital welding equipment for welding process in different industries, such as brewery & winery industry, iron & steel, food & beverages, chemicals, oil & gas, and construction, so as to install welding consumable equipment at their sites for maintaining cost-effective and reliable supply. This in turn, is expected to boost the orbital welding equipment market worldwide in the next few years.

