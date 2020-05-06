Radiating Cable System Market Future, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Radiating Cable System Introduction

The use of base station antennas fitted on posts for linear cells is limited in two ways. First, at mobile communication frequencies, the free space path loss is high. Second, for free space linear cells, the radiation would not be limited along the chosen path. In this case, a dedicated wireless communication infrastructure is assigned to a linear cell.

Radiating cables are used to overcome such issues. Radiating cable systems are installed parallel to the linear cells to provide coverage to the radiation loss.

Meanwhile, the amount of radiation in the unwanted direction is also limited to a certain extent, exposed to a path loss largely beyond the free space path loss. Therefore, the radiating cable system provides coverage in structures which are otherwise difficult to cover.

Radiating Cable System Dynamics

Key Drivers of Radiating Cable Systems Market

Multi-point antenna based communication systems are not capable of providing uniform radiation coverage. To provide adequate coverage, many service providers hike the power levels to undesirable levels, which can be overcome with the use of radiating cable systems instead of point source antennas.

Radiating cable systems are designed to emit radio frequency (RF) signals at very low power levels, and act as continuous antennas. These low power levels reduce the possibility of intrusion with other nearby systems using the same frequencies, thus allowing frequency reuse. For instance, creation of mini-cells within a building. This advantage of frequency reuse is driving the demand for global radiating cable systems market.

Other driving factors of radiating cable systems are their capability to carry numerous frequencies on a single cable, and to work as a single broadband antenna. The radiating cable is designed to transmit and receive radio frequency signals in a controlled environment across the single broadband antenna cable.

