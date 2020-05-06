Robotic Firefighters Market Scope | Future Trends 2027

Robotic Firefighters Market – Introduction

Robotic firefighters are unmanned ground vehicles which are remotely controlled by humans to extinguish fires. Fire accidents are one of the most devastating events which lead to loss of lives, property damage, and fatal injuries to firefighters. Therefore, governments of various countries are encouraging the incorporation of firefighting robots and increasing the use of advanced technologies.

Leading robotics companies are designing and developing advanced firefighting solutions with a higher degree of safety features and functionality. Companies are using electromechanical sensor technology for firefighting robots with the continuous development of advanced technologies. Additionally, robotic firefighters help in tackling critical fire accidents in tunnels, warehouses, and also tackle wildfires.

Growing demand for advance technologies are encouraging governments to heavily invest in the development of advanced firefighting robots.

Moreover, critical incidents in different industries encourage organizations to use firefighting robots. Military & defense, and public safety are the trending sectors where the deployment of firefighting robots is increasing.

Robotic Firefighters Market Dynamics

Increasing number of causalities

Significant increase in fire causalities have resulted in many firefighters losing their lives. Therefore, firefighter robots are playing an important role in harsh and hazardous firefighting environments. Moreover, technological advancement is expected to help the robotic firefighters market to grow in the future.

Enhanced suitability for the task

Robotic firefighters due to their mechanical design and remote/automated operations can be used in places or cases where human reachability is restricted. For instance, high rise buildings or narrow/low height passages, extreme temperature zones, and so on. This is one of the critical factor driving adoption of robotic firefighters.

Interoperability, protocol translation, and data accuracy challenges to hinder the robotic firefighters market

Increasing use of advanced technology is making robotic firefighter more advanced. Additionally, they are equipped with advanced sensors and GPS systems. However, factors such as limited interoperability of equipment, pre-processing of data in critical situations, and accuracy of data may hinder the growth of the market.

Robotic Firefighters Market– Competitive Landscape

The market for robotic firefighters witnesses moderate to high level of competition when it comes to military, defense and government verticals. This is largely due to string penetration of these vendors in these verticals and advanced technology benefits, which ensures higher resiliency products when it comes to critical applications. Prominent vendors in robotic firefighter market includes names such as:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Harris Corporation

Ryland Research Limited

BSS Holland B.V

LUF GmbH

Agni Industries Fire Service, Ltd

Changzhou Changtan Robot Co., Ltd

QinetiQ Group plc

Parosha Group Group

InRob Tech Ltd

Founded in 1995, Lockheed Martin Corporation has its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland. The American conglomerate operates its business in four segments: missiles and fire control (MFC) equipment’s, rotary and mission systems (RMS), aeronautics, and space.

