Rotary Rakes Market To 2027 Important Changes In Market Dynamics

A rotary rake is a type of agricultural rake, equipped with well-formed windrows. These rakes are used to harvest crops at peak nutritional value and to help hay dry faster. Rotary rakes come with attached long flexible tines. These tines are helpful in lifting and depositing hey neatly into the windrow. Rotary rakes are a newer design of hey rakes. These rakes are commonly used in Europe, and less frequently seen in the U.S. and Canada.

AGCO Corporation

Established in 1990, AGCO Corporation is based in Duluth, Georgia, U.S. It engages in manufacturing and distribution of agricultural equipment and replacement parts. The company’s products include forage equipment, hay tools, self-propelled sprayers, tractors, combines, implements, seeding and tillage equipment, and grain storage as well as protein production systems. It operates through the following regions: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia Pacific and Africa.

Deere & Company

Founded in 1837, Deere & Company is based in Moline, Illinois, U.S. It involves in manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in forestry, construction, agriculture, and turf care. The company operates through the following segments: Construction and Forestry, Agriculture and Turf, and Financial Services. Its portfolio comprises agriculture and turf equipment, service parts and other outdoor power products, and machines and service parts used in earthmoving, construction, timber harvesting, and material handling. It markets its products through a worldwide network of distributors and dealers.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Incorporated in 2012, CNH Industrial N.V. is based in London, U.K. It designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Agricultural Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Construction Equipment, Powertrain and Financial Services. CNH serves customers in Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Kubota Corporation

Established in 1890, Kubota Corporation is based in Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan. The company engages in manufacturing of farm machinery and heavy equipment. The company’s products include tractors and agricultural equipment, vending machines, construction equipment, pipe, cast metal, engines, valves, sewage treatment and air conditioning, pumps, and equipment for water purification.

H&S Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Incorporated in 1967, H&S Manufacturing Co., Inc. is located in Marshfield, Wisconsin, U.S. The company is specialized in manufacturing and selling of self-unloading forage boxes to farm equipment dealers.

Some of the significant players in the global rotary rakes market are POTTINGER Agricultural Technology, Krone NA, Inc., Enorossi Company, Sitrex Company, and KUHN Group.

Global Rotary Rakes Market: Dynamics

Increase in Demand for Quality Forages among Dairy Farmers

Expansion of the rotary rakes market can be attributed to the increasing demand for quality forages among dairy farmers. Dairy farmers increasingly demand quality forages for maintaining competitiveness in dairy industry across several countries. Numerous organizations in various countries have started the expansion of their dairy farms which drives the demand for good quality forages. For instance, a Thailand based vendor, Dairy Farming Promotion Organization (DPO), has announced their plan to expand production capacities. These dairy farm expansions involve the import of livestock such as cattle along with building of farms which enhances the demand for quality forages. This growing demand for quality forages is expected to drive the global rotary rakes market as these rakes have a significant influence on the production of quality forages.

Availability of Substitutes to Hamper Market

Several types of hay rakes are available in the market that can be used in agricultural fields. Substitutes of rotary rakes include side delivery rakes, V rakes, and wheel rakes. The easy availability of these hay rakes is anticipated to adversely impact the global rotary rakes market in the near future.

