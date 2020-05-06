Seismic Services Market 2019: Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation, Trends & Global Industry Forecast to 2025

The ‘Global Seismic Services Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

Seismic services facilitate the seismic surveys by delivering necessary data and results related to geophysical properties of the Earth’s crust & ocean bed. Seismic services include design & pre-planning of 2D and 3D surveys, data acquisition, data processing and data interpretation.

In 2018, the global Seismic Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Halliburton Company

BGP Inc(China National Petroleum Corporation)

CGG SA

Fugro NV

ION Geophysical Corporation

PGS ASA

Polarcus Ltd

SAExploration Holdings Inc

Schlumberger Ltd

SeaBird Exploration Plc

Shearwater GeoServices AS

TGS NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA

Magseis Fairfield ASA (WGP Group Ltd)

China Oilfield Services Ltd

Agile Seismic LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Land Seismic Services

Marine Seismic Services

Transition Zone Seismic Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas

Construction

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Middle East

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Seismic Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Seismic Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

