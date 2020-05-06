Serine Protease Market | In-Depth Analysis & Recent Developments | 2019 – 2027

In the global enzyme market, proteases hold the major market share of 60% owing to their versatile application in various industry such as detergent, leather, pharmaceuticals and food industries. Out of all the commercial proteases sold every year, the most selling protease is serine protease with a share of 89%. Serine Proteases are chymotrypsin-like proteases containing a serine group in their active site and help in substrate binding and their cleavage. Serine protease has wide substrate specificity and their activity extends beyond peptidase which makes them suitable for various industries.

There is considerable variance in the demand for serine protease in the world depending on industrial proliferation. Microorganism holds the major share in the production of serine protease owing to the established method of fermentation and it can be cultured in large quantities in a short period. In the global serine protease market, North America and Europe hold the major market share owing to the presence of key food manufacturers in the region. Also, unique promotional strategies by the manufacturers in the region is bolstering the demand. With the increasing demand for serine protease in various sectors is expected to increase the demand for serine protease in the coming future.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure here

The buzz of “natural” is a major driving factor which led the manufacturers to include a natural alternative to chemical ingredients. Serine proteases gained a considerable variance in the worldwide requirement in protease enzymes in accordance with industrial proliferation. In global protease enzyme market, serine protease market is expected to remain positive in various industries such as food and beverages industry, leather industry and pharmaceutical industry. In the food and beverage industry, serine proteases are widely used for the production of high nutrition protein hydrolysates.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a Custom report here

Also, it is gaining demand owing to treat the digestive disorder and food allergies. In the food industry, it is also used in the fortification of soft drink and fruit juices and as a part of infant food formulations. Along with serine proteases are also gaining the demand in the process of cheese making. In the pharmaceutical industry, serine protease is used for soft gel medicinal formulas and in non-woven tissues. Despite the various opportunities for serine protease in the market, their use in the industry is sometimes restricted. Serine protease is derived from microbe cultures with various disadvantages, for example, native microbial enzymes are not always suitable for bio-catalytic processes.

In the global corn germ market, few key players in the market are Novozymes A/S, Jinghai Amino Acid, Solaray, Biocatalysts Limited, Tianan Pharmaceuticals, Associated British Foods, Chemical Amano Enzyme, Jiahe Biotech, Huayang, and others. Many other players in the food and pharmaceutical sector are showing their keen interest to bring serine protease in their production line.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets