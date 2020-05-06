Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market: Expected To Create Lucrative Opportunities For The Global Market

Transparency Market Research’s report on silicon-on-insulator (SOI) market provides comprehensive data regarding the SOI market size, share, growth, trends, analysis, and forecast.

The research report offers a global outlook of the silicon-on-insulator market with detailed market data and facts. The report analyzes the two major submarkets of SOI industry in detail, which are the thick-film SOI wafer market and the thin-film SOI wafer market. Historical data and market trends have been investigated in the report to generate accurate data on the silicon-on-insulator market production, revenue, market size, products, and market determinants. The research report also analyzes the market’s growth rate, capacity, and structure.

A wide array of graphics makes for an easy-to-comprehend market analysis. Moreover, the use of Porter’s five forces model analysis, SWOT analysis and a study of the value-chain keep you abreast of the projected opportunities and threats in the wind power market.

Overview

Initially, the military in U.S. had used SOI during the 1960s, before SOI were commercialized in the 1980s. Silicon-on-insulators comprise of a thin silicon topmost layer, a thicker silicon lowermost layer, and an insulating material (such as silicon dioxide) middle layer. The silicon layer thickness differs based on the product application which can be for electrical power switching devices or for high-performance microprocessors. The type of insulator and the uppermost silicon layer used in SOI depends on the intended application. SOI are high in demand due to their optimum performance characteristics and low energy and power usage. They also provide functionality at a higher speed, compared to regular silicon wafers.

SOI market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for gaming consoles and microprocessor, rising demand from emerging countries in Asia Pacific and established countries in North America and Europe. The rising demand for SOI is attributed to their application in mobile phones, digital cameras, notebooks, and other such electronic devices. The market’s growth is suppressed by factors such as time-consuming manufacturing process, volatility in prices of the raw materials, and the high cost of the raw material in addition to the intricate designing necessary in product development.

Geographically, the report segments the global SOI market into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America and Asia Pacific are expected to lead the global SOI market in terms of consumption and revenue.

The major companies profiled in this report are

The leading market companies which manufacture SOI are MEMC Electronic Materials, Siltronic AG, Shin-Etsu Handotai Co. Ltd., SUMCO CORPORATION, Virginia Semiconductor Inc., Ultrasil Corporation, and Wafer World Inc.

