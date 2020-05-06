Sipper Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2026

Sipper, often referred as sipper bottle, is a container that can be used to hold water, liquids, or any other kind of beverages for ingestion. Water bottles are part of the daily needs of people who go outside for work, tourism, and other activities. They allow an individual to transport a beverage from one place to another easily. Sippers are usually made of plastic or metal and are easily available in different shapes, colors, and sizes. Sippers come with spring-loaded tops, easy-to-sip-from spouts, and handy meters for keeping track of how much an individual drinks during the day. Lately, most sipper bottles are made from polymer, and they are bisphenol A (BPA) free as they do not allow quick heat transfer and therefore, maintain the temperature of the fluid stored inside. Advances in the field of chemicals and materials are resulting in the development of bisphenol A (BPA)-free polymers for manufacturing of sipper bottles. Most manufacturers these days prefer polymers as they are light in weight and durable.

Rise in health consciousness among individuals across the globe is driving the sipper market. Factors such as rise in awareness among users about maintaining ideal hydration levels in the body and increasing disposable income are expected to boost the market in the near future. Furthermore, fitness enthusiasts are increasingly opting for products such as sipper bottles and reusable bottles that enhance their experience while exercising. In addition, the development of mobile apps that provides information to users about their daily hydration levels and water intake and is anticipated to drive the global sipper market.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42149

Inexpensive and readily available plastic sipper bottles are posing a challenge to sipper bottles market. Moreover, they create a large amount of waste in the environment and hence, it is likely to hamper the expansion of the plastic sipper bottle growth. However, the focus on untapped opportunities and integrating aesthetic features create opportunities for the sipper market.

The sipper market can be segmented based on material, usage, distribution channel, and region. Based on material, the sipper market can be classified into plastic, stainless steel, aluminum, and others. In terms of usage, the sipper market can be categorized into every day, sports, travel, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global sipper market can be divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, independent stores, and online sales.

In terms of region, the sipper market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The North America region can be further divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Europe can be further classified into the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific region can further be segmented into China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Globally, the U.S. is anticipated to be a dominant country of the sipper market. Increase in incomes of consumers and rise in health conscious population in Asia Pacific are expected to fuel demand for sipper bottles in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Request Customization @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=42149

Key players operating in the global sipper market include Tupperware Brands Corporation, CamelBak Products LLC, Brita, LP, Klean Kanteen, SIGG Switzerland AG, Contigo, Aquasana, Inc. Bulletin Bottle, O2Cool, LLC, and Cool Gear International. The attractive feature of sipper bottles is the different designs and quality offered by these manufacturers. End-users are conscious and give preference to unique designs and durability. Manufacturers launch offers for selling as well as promoting new designs. Moreover, companies also adopt new strategies to market the product and reach customers.