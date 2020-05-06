Smart Mining Market 2019: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Cost Analysis, Top Companies, Development Status and Regional Outlook 2025

The smart mining market has been segmented by different hardware component, software solution, automated equipment, services and geography. Further, automated equipment segment of the market is sub-segmented to load haul dump, excavators, robotic truck, drillers & breakers and other. Similarly, hardware component segment of the smart mining market is sub-divided into RFID tags, intelligent systems, sensors and others. Likewise, software solution segment has been bifurcated into data & operation management software, logistics software, safety & security systems, connectivity solutions, remote management solutions, analytics solutions and asset management solutions. On the basis of services segment of the market has been sub-segmented to support & maintenance, product training services, system integration & implementation services and consulting services.

Some of the major factors expected to drive the smart mining market over the forecast period include rising focus over safety & health, swift adoption of IoT solutions in developed countries as well as growth in implementation of autonomous equipment. On the other hand, deficiency of highly skilled & experienced labor, obtainability of deprived infrastructure plus stringent regulations of government about air, water and environment are the certain factors expected to restrain the market growth in upcoming years.

Geographical segmentation of the global smart mining market is divided to certain key regions including Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Asia-Pacific region dominates the market with highest smart mining market share since past few years. The Asia Pacific region of smart mining market is trailed by Europe and North America respectively.

Competitive landscape of the global smart mining market is moderately fragmented as well as competent with the prominent participant operating in the market. Some of the key players in the market include Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Trimble Navigation Limited, ABB Ltd., HEXAGON, STONE THREE MINING PTY LTD, Alastri, SYMBOTICWARE INC., IntelliSense.io, Caterpillar Inc., Atlas Copco, Sandvik AB, Alcatel-Lucent, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Joy Global Inc., Komatsu Ltd. and Cisco Systems Inc.

Key segments of global smart mining market include:

Hardware component Segment

RFID tags

Intelligent systems

Sensors

Others

Software solution Segment

Data & operation management software

Logistics software

Safety & security systems

Connectivity solutions

Remote management solutions

Analytics solutions

Asset management solutions

Automated equipment Segment

Load haul dump

Excavators

Robotic truck

Drillers & breakers

Other

Services Segment

Support & maintenance

Product training services

System integration & implementation services

Consulting services.

Geographical Segment

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Smart Mining Market’:

– Analyzes about future prospects as well as Global Smart Mining market trends market over the forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including hardware component, software solution, automated equipment, services and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Who should buy this report?

– Report is especially designed for Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, researchers, strategy managers and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

