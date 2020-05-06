Strategic Insight Into The Organic Pea Protein Isolates Market

Organic Pea Protein Isolates Market Introduction

Organic pea protein isolates are organic and natural pea protein isolates offering nutritional benefits and high level of functionality. Organic pea protein isolates are made from organic yellow peas also known as pisum sativum, it has high liquid solubility and contains vital nutrients. The demand for organic pea protein isolates is growing owing to the rise in vegan population, growing preference for non-GMO and organic products, and increasing penetration of allergies and lactose intolerance.

Organic pea protein isolates offers high digestibility and are absorbed well by the body. In response to growing demand for organic food products by customers, food producers are offering pea protein isolates that are certified organic, gluten-free, along with fine texture.

Organic Pea Protein Isolates Market- Notable Highlights

Axiom Foods has selected Univar Inc. as distributor for its plant-based products in the US. The deal consists of all the products of Axiom Foods rice and pea proteins and other plant-based ingredients. In 2018, Axiom Foods also launched new pea and hemp protein ingredients known as Vegotein N and Cannatein. Among these, Vegotein N is pea protein made using yellow peas from North America.

The Scoular Company

Founded in 1892, The Scoular Company is located in the US. The company is into buying, selling, handling, processing and storing grains and ingredients.

AIDP, Inc.

Founded in 1996, AIDP, Inc. is located in the US. The company provides minerals, vitamins, amino acids, and proprietary and specialty products.

Farbest Brands

Founded in 1955, Farbest Brands is located in the US. The company is the premier distributor of high quality food, beverages, and nutritional ingredients.

The Green Labs LLC

Founded in 2009, The Green Labs LLC is located in the US. The company is into commercialization, manufacturing, and distribution of conventional/organic powders, extracts, and herbal products.

Key players operating in the organic pea protein isolates market are Phyto-Therapy Pty. Ltd., World Food Processing, L.L.C, Shaanxi Fuheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Zelang Group, Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., and A&B Ingredients.

Organic Pea Protein Isolates Market Dynamics

Growing Vegan Population Driving Demand for Organic Pea Protein Isolates

Increasing number of people opting for vegan diet is driving demand for plant-based protein or vegan protein powders made using ingredients such as soy, hemp, pea, etc. however, compared to other proteins, the demand for organic pea protein isolates is constantly rising owing to its allergen-friendly nature as compared to common food allergens such as soy, wheat, egg, etc.

In keeping with emerging trend of vegan diet, food industry is shifting towards organic pea protein isolates as it is gluten-free and nutritious. Food companies are also increasingly focusing on using high quality, non-GMO yellow peas to produce organic pea protein isolates, thereby, offering product that is rich in glutamine, arginine, lysine, and leucine, benefiting bone, tissue, and muscles. Moreover, organic pea protein isolates are also formulated using digestive enzymes to enhance benefits of this vegan protein supplement.

Organic Pea Protein Isolates Finding Wide Application in Various Food and Beverages Products

Organic pea protein isolates are widely used in various food and beverages products due to the diverse health benefits. Food companies are launching new food and beverages products containing organic pea protein isolates. For instance, Daiya Foods, a Canadian company has launched various products including pea protein isolates in the last few years in the US and Canada. Most of the products containing organic pea protein isolates include cereal, snack, meal replacement beverages, and energy bars. In recent years, the UK has also witnessed the launch of new food products containing organic pea protein isolates including bread products and meal replacement beverages.

The number of food and beverages products with organic pea protein isolates are likely to witness robust growth in the coming years with increasing investment by food producers in production of new food products with organic pea protein isolates. Moreover, pea protein isolates are also being added to food products such as burgers, smoothies, yogurt, and ice cream.

Request For Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=65177

High Cost of Organic Pea Protein Isolates to Hamper the Growth

The cost of the plant-based protein is one of the factors considered by consumers while purchasing animal-free or dairy-free protein products. Concerns have been raised by consumers on the high price of organic pea protein isolates as compared to dairy-based or conventional protein sources. Although organic pea protein isolates have better nutritional profile and is beneficial for people with allergies and food sensitivity, organic products are expensive as compared to conventional counterparts.

With pea protein shifting from the fitness product to mainstream, consumers are demanding better tasting product Moreover, addressing new grades of pea protein and improving taste are the two biggest challenge for food producers in the organic pea protein isolates market.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets