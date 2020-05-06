Synthetic Monitoring Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Over the next five years, Publisher projects that Synthetic Monitoring will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 920 million by 2023, from US$ 920 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Synthetic Monitoring market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Business Consulting Services

Implementation Services

Segmentation by application:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Defense

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive, Transportation, and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

CA Technologies

BMC Software

IBM

Dell

Dynatrace

Microsoft

Splunkbase

Appdynamics

New Relic

Riverbed

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Synthetic Monitoring market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Synthetic Monitoring market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Synthetic Monitoring players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Synthetic Monitoring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Synthetic Monitoring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Synthetic Monitoring Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Synthetic Monitoring Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Synthetic Monitoring Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Synthetic Monitoring Segment by Type

2.2.1 Business Consulting Services

2.2.2 Implementation Services

2.2.3 Training and Support Services

2.3 Synthetic Monitoring Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Synthetic Monitoring Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Synthetic Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Synthetic Monitoring Segment by Application

2.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

2.4.2 Government and Defense

2.4.3 IT and Telecom

2.4.4 Healthcare

2.4.5 Retail

2.4.6 Automotive, Transportation, and Logistics

2.4.7 Media and Entertainment

2.5 Synthetic Monitoring Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Synthetic Monitoring Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Synthetic Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Synthetic Monitoring by Players<

Continued….

