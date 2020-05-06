System Integration Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

In this report, Publisher studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global System Integration market for 2018-2023.

System integration is defined in engineering as the process of bringing together the component sub-systems into one system and ensuring that the subsystems function together as a system, and in information technology as the process of linking together different computing systems and software applications physically or functionally, to act as a coordinated whole

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2344980

System Integration services account for approximately 46% of the total professional IT services market in MEA region. The major factors driving the system integration market in MEA are rise in government investment in IT, growth in technology and population, and the increasing need for industrial growth.

Over the next five years, Publisher projects that System Integration will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of System Integration market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Infrastructure integration services market

Application integration services market

Segmentation by application:

Banking, financial services, and insurance

Communications and media

Manufacturing (discrete and process)

Government

Health

Wholesale and retail services

Services

Transportation

Utilities and resources

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2018-2023-global-system-integration-market-report-status-and-outlook

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

ACCENTURE

ALCATEL-LUCENT

BUSINESS CONNEXION

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (T-SYSTEMS)

ERICSSON

HPE

HONEYWELL

IBM

INFOSYS

MAHINDRA SATYAM

MANNAI

NESS TECHNOLOGIES

ORACLE

SIEMENS

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

WIPRO

DELOITTE

BT GROUP PLC

DIMENSION DATA

GIJIMA

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global System Integration market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of System Integration market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global System Integration players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the System Integration with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of System Integration submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global System Integration Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global System Integration Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 System Integration Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 System Integration Segment by Type

2.2.1 Infrastructure integration services market

2.2.2 Application integration services market

2.2.3 Consulting services

2.3 System Integration Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global System Integration Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global System Integration Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 System Integration Segment by Application

2.4.1 Banking, financial services, and insurance

2.4.2 Communications and media

2.4.3 Manufacturing (discrete and process)

2.4.4 Government

2.4.5 Health

2.4.6 Wholesale and retail services

2.4.7 Services

2.4.8 Transportation

2.4.9 Utilities and resources

2.5 System Integration Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global System Integration Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global System Integration Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets