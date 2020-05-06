System Integration Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

In this report, Publisher studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global System Integration market for 2018-2023.
System integration is defined in engineering as the process of bringing together the component sub-systems into one system and ensuring that the subsystems function together as a system, and in information technology as the process of linking together different computing systems and software applications physically or functionally, to act as a coordinated whole
System Integration services account for approximately 46% of the total professional IT services market in MEA region. The major factors driving the system integration market in MEA are rise in government investment in IT, growth in technology and population, and the increasing need for industrial growth.
Over the next five years, Publisher projects that System Integration will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of System Integration market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Infrastructure integration services market
Application integration services market
Segmentation by application:
Banking, financial services, and insurance
Communications and media
Manufacturing (discrete and process)
Government
Health
Wholesale and retail services
Services
Transportation
Utilities and resources
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
ACCENTURE
ALCATEL-LUCENT
BUSINESS CONNEXION
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (T-SYSTEMS)
ERICSSON
HPE
HONEYWELL
IBM
INFOSYS
MAHINDRA SATYAM
MANNAI
NESS TECHNOLOGIES
ORACLE
SIEMENS
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
WIPRO
DELOITTE
BT GROUP PLC
DIMENSION DATA
GIJIMA
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global System Integration market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of System Integration market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global System Integration players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the System Integration with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of System Integration submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global System Integration Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global System Integration Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 System Integration Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 System Integration Segment by Type
2.2.1 Infrastructure integration services market
2.2.2 Application integration services market
2.2.3 Consulting services
2.3 System Integration Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global System Integration Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global System Integration Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 System Integration Segment by Application
2.4.1 Banking, financial services, and insurance
2.4.2 Communications and media
2.4.3 Manufacturing (discrete and process)
2.4.4 Government
2.4.5 Health
2.4.6 Wholesale and retail services
2.4.7 Services
2.4.8 Transportation
2.4.9 Utilities and resources
2.5 System Integration Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global System Integration Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global System Integration Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-
Continued….
