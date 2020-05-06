Tactical Communications Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2023

In this report, Publisher studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Tactical Communications market for 2018-2023.

Tactical communications are military communications in which information of any kind, especially orders and military intelligence, are conveyed from one command, person, or place to another upon a battlefield, particularly during the conduct of combat

Tactical communication systems are increasingly being deployed to support multiple missions which include target acquisition and battle damage assessment apart from ISR and border security missions as well as wide area surveillance in the battlefield.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Tactical Communications market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Soldier Radio

Manpack Radio

High Capacity Data Radio (HCDR)

Situational awareness video receiver

Rugged networking devices

Segmentation by application:

ISR

Communications

Combat

Command & Control

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Northrop Grumman

Thales

General Dynamics

Raytheon

Harris

L-3 Technologies

BAE Systems

Ultra Electronics

Iridium Communications

Viasat

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Tactical Communications market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Tactical Communications market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tactical Communications players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tactical Communications with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Tactical Communications submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Tactical Communications Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Tactical Communications Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Tactical Communications Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Tactical Communications Segment by Type

2.2.1 Soldier Radio

2.2.2 Manpack Radio

2.2.3 VIC (Vehicular Intercommunication Radio)

2.2.4 High Capacity Data Radio (HCDR)

2.2.5 Situational awareness video receiver

2.2.6 Rugged networking devices

2.3 Tactical Communications Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Tactical Communications Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Tactical Communications Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Tactical Communications Segment by Application

2.4.1 ISR

2.4.2 Communications

2.4.3 Combat

2.4.4 Command & Control

2.5 Tactical Communications Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Tactical Communications Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Tactical Communications Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Tactical Communications by Players<

Continued….

