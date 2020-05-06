Tactical Data Link Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Over the next five years, Publisher projects that Tactical Data Link will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Tactical Data Link market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Air-based

Rotary Wing

UAV

Sea-based

Ships

Unmanned Systems

Submarines

Land-based

Ground Control Station

Segmentation by application:

Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR)

Radio Communication

Command and Control (C2)

Electronic Warfare (EW)

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Bae Systems

General Dynamics

L3 Technologies

Leonardo

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Saab AB

Tactical Communications

Viasat

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Tactical Data Link market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Tactical Data Link market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tactical Data Link players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tactical Data Link with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Tactical Data Link submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Tactical Data Link Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Tactical Data Link Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Tactical Data Link Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Tactical Data Link Segment by Type

2.2.1 Air-based

2.2.2 Rotary Wing

2.2.3 Fixed Wing

2.2.4 UAV

2.2.5 Sea-based

2.2.6 Ships

2.2.7 Unmanned Systems

2.2.8 Submarines

2.2.9 Land-based

2.2.10 Ground Control Station

2.3 Tactical Data Link Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Tactical Data Link Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Tactical Data Link Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Tactical Data Link Segment by Application

2.4.1 Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR)

2.4.2 Radio Communication

2.4.3 Command and Control (C2)

2.4.4 Electronic Warfare (EW)

2.5 Tactical Data Link Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Tactical Data Link Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Tactical Data Link Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

Continued….

