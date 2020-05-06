Texturized Butter Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2018-2028

Texturized Butter Market Outlook

Consumption of dairy products across the globe has been witnessing a significant increase over the last few years fueled their immense nutritional content. As per data revealed Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), approximately 150 million households across the globe are engaged in the production of milk. Butter is a dairy product composed of 80% of milk fat while texturized butter is a technology butter which is produced through a mechanical process such as scraped surface exchanger and other in order to obtain perfect crystallization and texture required for multiple applications. The use of texturized butter has been expanding at a considerable growth rate owing to its authenticated and traditional taste. Texturized butter is known to be an effective alternative in comparison to the winter butter in terms of overall production performance in delivering effective texture and taste. The global texturized butter market is expected to experience considerable growth owing to its expanding application in the bakery industry.

Texturized Butter Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Bakery product manufacturers today are looking or ingredients which meet their custom requirements of desired smoothness, consistence, texture, flavor and other characteristics thus, leading to increasing number of manufacturers to look for alternative options to the traditional butter. Texturized butter meets all the desired need of individual offering perfect crystallization. Furthermore, growing consumer’s perception towards “naturalness” and “organic” has resulted in increasing consumption of texturized butter for specific needs. Texturized butter is the ideal choice of butter and is specially manufactured for sheeted, laminated and puff pastry dough’s due to its smooth and homogenous texture thus offering good dough consistency and does not sticks while laminating. Demand for texturized butter from developing countries such as U.S., Germany, Spain, France, U.K., Russia and others is expected to boost the revenue generation in the global market texturized butter in the near future. Growing demand for premium butter products coupled with rising disposable income has pushed consumers across the globe to spend more on food products thus contributing towards the market for texturized butter globally. Furthermore, the global texturized butter market is also benefited due to its excellent plasticity, homogenous distribution, and perfect impermeability between layers while sheeting/laminating.

Global Texturized Butter Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Texturized Butter market are Flechard SA, Uelzena Group, LacPatrick Dairies (ROI) Limited, Gourmand S.A., Royal VIV Buisman, Ballyrashane Creamery, LACTALIS Ingredients, Middledale Foods, PIERMEN B.V., Michigan Milk Producers Association, Kriemhild Dairy Farms, LLC among others. Growing manufacturer’s effort to launch new products in the market place as per customers need is expected to drive the market for texturized butter in the near future.

Key Developments

In 2015, Ballyrashane Creamery and Town of Monaghan creamery merged thus, creating Northern Ireland’s second biggest dairy co-op called LacPatrick. LacPatrick is engaged in prothe duction of milk and milk products including texturized butter.

In 2014, Ballyrashane Creamery which is an Ireland based co-operative expanded its butter product portfolio launching new textured butter for application in croissant bakeries and patisseries across Europe

Opportunities for Market Participants

Milk and milk products are gaining immense attention due to their high nutritional value. Markets such as Middle East, North America, and other Asian countries are experiencing significant demand for milk and milk-based products which is driving the consumption of butter hence, the consumption of texturized butter. Furthermore, demand for specific flavors, consistency, texture, firmness for certain industrial application is expected to create the market opportunity for manufacturers to bring such products in the market and hence contribute towards the market growth texturized butter over the forecast period.

