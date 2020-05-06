Three-dimensional Integrated Circuit Market Future Opportunities 2027

Three-dimensional Integrated Circuit Market Introduction

A three-dimensional integrated circuit commonly referred as 3D IC, is a component in microelectronics which is manufactured by assembling silicon wafers or dies and connecting them vertically by using copper to copper connections or Through-Silicon Via (TSVs). It acts as a single device to reduce power consumption and improve performance than two-dimensional processes. The main objective to design three-dimensional integrated circuits is to achieve electrical performance benefits. The global three-dimensional integrated circuit market has shown commendable growth since last few decades and is expected to grow at a decent pace in the next coming future.

Three-dimensional Integrated Circuit Market- Competitive Landscape

SK Hynix is planning to buy the part of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. According to the Maeil Business Newspaper in South Korea, the company is planning to buy MagnaChip’s factory in South Korea and its foundry business.

Samsung recently announced US$ 116 billion investment in the non-memory chip research and development and production infrastructure. The move by Samsung to sell the chip to other companies is to take its competitors like Intel, Qualcomm, and TSMC.

United Microelectronics Corporation

Established in 1980, United Microelectronics Corporation is located in Taiwan. The company manufactures integrated circuit wafers for the semiconductor companies. It also provides mask tooling, circuit design, testing and assembly services, and wafer fabrication. The company serves fabless design companies.

STMicroelectronics

Founded in 1987, STMicroelectronics is located in Switzerland. The company provides energy-efficient and intelligent solutions and products for electronic devices. it also specializes in sensors, MEMS & amp, application processors, smart power, automotive, and Microcontrollers.

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Established in 1968, Amkor Technology, Inc. is located in the US. The company provides test services and semiconductor product packaging. It also provides wafer probes, wafer bumps, wafer back-grinds, and packaging. The company offers wafer-level-fan-out packages used in integrated circuits.

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co

Founded in 1972, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co is located in China. The company provides packaging and testing integrated circuits. Some of the products offered by the company includes schottky, switching, TVS, pin, schottky rectifier diodes, regulator circuits, and zener. The company also provides laminate packaging products and materials.

Three-dimensional Integrated Circuit Market Dynamics

Miniaturization of Consumer Electronics Driving Demand for Three-dimensional Integrated Circuit

With the growing demand for miniaturization of consumer electronics and communication technology, a three-dimensional integrated circuit is being considered as an ideal solution as it enables the development of high performing microchips with the low-power consumption capability and small form factor. High-speed data processing, transmission, smart and connected devices, enhanced storage capacity, and high brightness lighting are some of the key requirements of modern electronic devices and key driving factors behind the growth of three-dimensional integrated circuit market.

Moreover, the development of high performance networking devices with large storage capacity need huge bandwidth. To manage the bandwidth and memory challenges, companies are adopting three- dimensional integrated circuit technology owing to its chip density and high bandwidth benefits.

Manufacturers Designing Three-dimensional Integrated Circuit to Work with Numerous Applications

High propagation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and smart connected products, manufacturers in the three-dimensional integrated circuit market are designing and manufacturing three-dimensional integrated circuits to employ with various application such as Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) and sensors to capture the real-time data to improve productivity, streamline the processes, and reduce chances of sudden failure and prevent downtime. Use of sensors in devices and machines are influencing manufacturers in the three-dimensional integrated circuit market to design a new product that works efficiently with new and advanced devices and machines.