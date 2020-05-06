Traffic Signal Recognition Market Overview 2019, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends & Industry Forecast to 2025

The ‘Global Traffic Signal Recognition Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

The Global Traffic Signal Recognition Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Traffic Signal Recognition development in United States, Europe and China.

Intelligent transport systems (ITS), an umbrella term to describe systems that ease the processes of traffic and driving through automation, have evolved to include traffic recognition systems (TSR), which enable automatic traffic signs detection and recognition.

In 2018, the global Traffic Signal Recognition market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Robert Bosch

Daimler

Denso Corporation

Ford

Toshiba

ZF TRW

Continental AG

Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

Mobileye Corporation

Delphi

Gentex

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Colour-Based Detection

Shape-Based Detection

Feature-Based Detection

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Bridges

Road

Tunnel

Mountain Pass

Highways

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

