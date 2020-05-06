Trichlorosilane (TCS) Market : Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Trichlorosilane (TCS) Market: Overview

Trichlorosilane (TCS) is a colorless, volatile, inorganic compound usually in liquid form. It is a compound made up of silicon, hydrogen, and chlorine, with the chemical formula HSiCl3. It is manufactured by treating powdered metallurgical grade silicon with hydrogen chloride or hydrogen and silicon tetrachloride at high temperatures. The reaction is then cooled down to produce liquid trichlorosilane.

Trichlorosilane is an intermediate product formed while manufacturing polycrystalline silicon. Polycrystalline silicon is used by the electronics industry as raw material in manufacturing of their equipment. Trichlorosilane is manufactured for the production of purified polysilicons. It is also used in the making of various other chemical products. Trichlorosilane is used as a monomer in the production of silicone based resins and polymers.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Trichlorosilane is a colorless liquid which forms a fog like cloud when it comes in contact with the outside atmosphere. It easily reacts with water, air, and moisture and forms byproducts such as hydrogen chloride, hydrochloric acid, SiO2 or silica. The product is flammable and may ignite when in contact with vapors. It forms an explosive mixture when in contact with air. It easily dissolves with organic solvents and with fumes which are present in air. Triclorosilane has a sharp odor.

Trichlorosilane can be bifurcated based on its applications in varied industries. The product is used in the electronics & electrical industry in the manufacturing of semiconductors. It is also used in manufacturing polymers and resins. The product is used as a raw material in the manufacturing of various chemicals such as phenyltrichlorosilane, vinyl chlorosilanes, allyl chlorosilanes, methyl chlorosilanes, triethoxysilane, and nonylchlorosilanes.

Trichlorosilane (TCS) Market: Regional Analysis

The Trichlorosilane (TCS) Market was dominated by the Asia Pacific region in 2015, as China was the major producer and consumer of trichlorosilane. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the mica market in 2015 due to the substantial growth in the electronics industry. The electronics industry is expanding significantly in China and India. This is expected to boost the trichlorosilane (TCS) market in Asia Pacific. The scenario is anticipated to be similar during the forecast period due to the growing electronics industry in the region.

Trichlorosilane is majorly used in the manufacturing of semiconductors which are used in the electronics & electrical industry. The growing electronics & electrical industry in the Asia Pacific region, specifically China is a major reason for it to dominate the trichlorosilane (TCS) market. Growing population and developing countries with emerging economies in Asia Pacific is expected to boost the trichlorosilane (TCS) market in the region. This is also expected to add to the global sales of the product.

Demand for trichlorosilane in North America and Europe is on the rise due to increasing usage of trichlorosilane in the manufacturing of semiconductors and polymers. As North America and Europe are developed regions with mature industries, which is expected to increase the demand for trichlorosilane. Latin America and Middle East & Africa has regular demand for trichlorosilane, due to increasing usage of the product in manufacturing of different chemicals.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of market, request a PDF brochure here.

Trichlorosilane (TCS) Market: Key Players

Key manufacturers and major players in the trichlorosilane (TCS) market are Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Qianjiang Tianxiang Chemical Co. Ltd., Fuji Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Tangshan Sunfar Silicon Industries Co. Ltd., Jingzhou Longhua Petroleum Co. Ltd., DESHAN Chemical (Zhejiang) Co. Ltd., Chengdu Huarong Chemical Co. Ltd., Wynca Group, Chongqing Tianyuan Chemical Co. Ltd., and others.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

The gas gensets market can be classified into two segments: application and geography. On the basis of application, the gas gensets market can be divided into standby power, primary power, and peak shaving. Many developed regions, where electricity outages are less frequent, use gas gensets for standby power. On the other hand, many developing regions where electricity demand is very high and power cuts are more common, gas gensets are used as the primary power supply, particularly in hospitals. Gas gensets also allow companies to lower expenses, as these may be deployed when the price of electricity is very high. Gensets can be configured easily to form multiple-unit power plants and the product range is suitable for a variety of business applications, regardless of location. The in-built heat-recovery process gives it competitive advantage over others, which eliminates the need for additional power required to drive the cooling system and thus increasing overall efficiency.

The gas gensets market can also be segmented on the basis of geographical regions. North America is one of the rapidly growing regions for the gas gensets market. The market is dominated by the U.S. due to the tremendous growth in the production of natural gas and shale gas. The region has seen a steep decline in natural gas prices. Strong opportunity for growth exists in the next few years in the developing economies of Asia Pacific owing to the rapid globalization in countries such as Japan, China, and India. The poor distribution and management of power grids, leading to a rise in power outages, in developing economies is expected to continue to remain a major factor in boosting the demand for gas powered generators in Asia Pacific.

Europe also accounts for a large share of the gas gensets market. Gas gensets are mainly used as standby power sources in the region. Major players operating in the gas gensets market are largely focusing on the developing economies for their immense market potential. Competition from diesel powered gensets is likely to be stiff due to their reliability and low maintenance cost, however the increasing use of eco-friendly fuels amid the growing restriction and regulations by governments, the global gas gensets market is expected to experience remarkable growth in the next eight years.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of market, request a PDF brochure here.

Major players operating in the gas gensets market include Caterpillar, General Electric Company, Cummins, Dresser-Rand, MTU Onsite Energy GmbH, Generac Power Systems, and Wartsila.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets