Turbidimeter Market To 2027 Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global turbidimeter market. In terms of revenue, the global turbidimeter market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global turbidimeter market report.

In this market report, TMR predicts that the increase in demand for wastewater treatment plants is anticipated to proliferate the demand for turbidimeters. Increasing urbanization has resulted in the generation of more wastewater. Rising inefficiencies in treatment of wastewater coupled with lack of proper wastewater treatment infrastructure has created awareness about wastewater treatment plants. This is anticipated to drive the turbidimeter market. Additionally, emergence of e-Commerce platforms is creating new growth avenues in the global turbidimeter market. Moreover, availability of a wide product portfolio at reasonable rates is also propelling the growth of the turbidimeter market.

Lack of efficient implementation of effluent treatment plants (ETP) worldwide is one of the main reasons restraining the growth of the turbidimeter market. Absence of treatment plants in areas with concentration of small and medium enterprises discharging wastewater irresponsibly is restraining the growth of the turbidimeter market. Additionally, rental service is another key factor restraining the global market. Several distributors, resellers, as well as third party agencies specializing in water testing equipment have initiated the turbidimeter rental service. This has stagnated the sales of new turbidimeter, thereby resulting in slower growth of the turbidimeter market.

However, shift in wastewater treatment to wastewater reuse and recovery is a key opportunity for the growth of the turbidimeter market. Technological advancements in wastewater management has led to wastewater reuse to water recovery (fresh water source). Moreover, implementation of advanced technologies in wastewater treatment is anticipated to create new opportunities for freshwater resource recovery. Thus, demand for turbidimeters is anticipated to increase during the forecast period with the usage of advanced technologies in wastewater treatment plants.

In terms of portability, handheld segment dominated the turbidimeter market in 2018. Demand for handheld turbidimeters is increasing at an exponential rate. Convenience coupled with improved efficiency has resulted in the demand for portable turbidimeters.

Additionally, on-field application of turbidimeters is experiencing tremendous growth. Key industries, such as wastewater treatment, oil & gas, etc., where on the spot water purity checks are necessary, have led to the growth of on-field turbidimeters.

In terms of end-use industry, wastewater treatment segment dominated the turbidimeter market in 2018. Extensive usage of turbidimeters in wastewater treatment plants is responsible for its dominance. Wastewater treatment end-use industry was closely followed by food & beverages end-use industry to check water impurities.

Turbidimeter Market: Prominent Regions

North America dominated the global turbidimeter market in 2018. This can be attributed to the presence of numerous key industries, such as wastewater treatment as well as food & beverages where application of turbidimeters is high. North America was closely followed by the East Asia region. Dominance of China is one of the major reasons for the growth of the market in the region. The turbidimeter market in the region is further anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

Turbidimeter Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global turbidimeter market include Hach, Panomex Inc., Hanna Instruments Ltd., HF Scientific Inc., AQUALYTIC, DKK-TOA Corporation, OPTEX Environment, Palintest, Tintometer Gmbh, TPS Pty Ltd., LaMotte Company, WTW (Xylem Inc.), and VELP Scientifica

