VoIP Adapters Market Shares, Strategies and Opportunities 2027

VoIP adapter is a device, which converts analog signal of traditional telephone into digital signal, so that it can be transmitted over an Internet connection. VoIP adapter has two or three FXS ports through which a phone is connected. It also has an RJ-45 port, which is connected to VoIP phone adapter through an Ethernet cable. VoIP adapter eliminates the need for purchasing a new device, which are compatible with VoIP phone systems. Additionally, most of the enterprises have automatic provisioning for VoIP adapters , so that large number of devices can be deployed at once without individual configuration.

VoIP adapter helps in Internet-based calling and provides cost effective calls than traditional telephone systems. Small scale industries use an analog telephone adapter system instead of an IP telephone. The VoIP adapter system helps reduce the expenses of an enterprise on IP telephone devices. Analog telephone adapter device is cheaper than an IP telephone system. VoIP adapter works as a gateway to convert the IP signal into an analog signal. Manufacturers are providing advanced and compact designs of VoIP adapters to drive the adoption of VoIP devices in small and medium enterprises.

VoIP adapters help improve the quality of the voice and sound during an Internet call. During an Internet call, it can simultaneously provide voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, and other phone features. Additionally, advanced VoIP adapters provides on-hold music and advanced security features. VoIP adapters need to support various protocols for connecting with VoIP phone or service providers. These protocols include session initiation protocol (SIP), skinny client control protocol (SCCP), media gateway control protocol (MGCP), and H.323.

VoIP Adapters Market – Dynamics

Increase in Adoption of Hybrid Systems for IP Telephone and Analog Phone Systems to Improve Performance of Enterprise Networking Systems

Increase in demand for IP telephone networking in enterprises is estimated to drive the demand for analog telephone adapters during the forecast period. Companies are using VoIP adapters to reduce the expenses on new IP telephone devices. A company can utilize its old analog telephone system on an IP network with the help of a VoIP adapter. VoIP adapter is cheaper than an IP telephone device. This is projected to fuel the market during the forecast period. Major players in the market are likely to provide more advanced VoIP adapter devices to improve the performance of analog telephones and maintain their dominance in the VoIP adapter market.

Integration Issues of VoIP Adapters with Current IP Networks of Enterprises to Restrain Market

Rise in number of new entrants in the VoIP adapter market increases competition rivalry. Manufacturers are providing VoIP adapters with varied features at economical prices. Several VoIP adapter brands are facing integration issues with enterprise IP networks. This is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Global VoIP Adapters Market – Competition Landscape

Key Players Operating in Global VoIP Adapters Market