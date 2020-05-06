VR Firefighter Simulator Market Scope, Trends, Future Demand 2027

VR Firefighter Simulator Market – Introduction

A Virtual Reality (VR) firefighter simulator is a system which helps in virtual training for different services and procedures used in fire extinguishing and rescuing operations. A VR firefighter simulator provides a holistic and task- oriented operational environment that identifies the core elements of disaster and emergency operation in an unstable environment. Workplace fire accidents are common in many industries such as defense, energy, and manufacturing, due to different technical glitches. A virtual reality simulator helps fire safety employees to learn safety procedures during the fire in a realistic manner. The virtual reality system provides fire scenarios in a controllable training environment to learn the practical moves and other fire precautions. VR firefighter simulators are majorly adopted by firefighters, safety services firms, security firms, and in different industries to control fire situations and for employee safety.

VR firefighter simulators have various advantages such as it improves decision making of firefighters, reduces cost and training time, forecasts and mitigates the possible risks, and provides a controlled, realistic virtual real-life environment. Additionally, it can provide customized and adaptable scenarios.

VR Firefighter Simulator Market – Competitive Landscape

Oculus (Facebook Technologies, LLC)

Incorporated in 2012, Facebook Technologies, LLC operates a different company known as Oculus. The company is a global provider of virtual reality products and software and offers VR hardware and software for application gaming, training, and personal entertainment. It acquires other VR solution companies to expand its product portfolio and solution offerings.

CHRP-INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2008, CHRP-INDIA Pvt. Ltd. is based in Hyderabad, India. The company offers custom learning solutions, AR/VR/MR solutions, software services, and consulting services. The company provides solutions to education management, engineering OEMs, industrial engineering, automotive, pharmaceutical, and oil & gas industry.

Quy Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2010, Quy Technology Pvt Ltd. has its headquarters in Gurugram, India. Quy Technology Pvt Ltd. is a global provider of virtual reality fire safety applications for safety training. The company operates its business in the U.S., U.K, and UAE (Abu Dhabi). It offers mobile application development, AI development, Augmented Reality app development, virtual reality development, and technology outsourcing.

Other key players operating in the global VR firefighter simulator market includes FLAIM, Fire Tech Systems, Inc., Sileria, Inc., XMOD, Inc., and LUDUS.

VR Firefighter Simulator Market – Dynamics

Increasing concerns about employee safety and adoption of high technology solutions

Virtual reality solutions create actual fire scenarios in a controllable training environment to enhance the training experience of firefighters. This is expected to drive the growth of the VR firefighter simulator market. Furthermore, development in the technology and introduction of new advanced VR products are creating demand for these simulators. Increasing popularity of VR fire safety services drives investment by companies to offer more advance training solutions. Growing demand for the simulators are creating revenue opportunities for service providers.

