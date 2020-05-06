Wellness Accessories Market Scope, Trends, Future Demand 2027

Global Wellness Accessories Market: Introduction

The term ‘wellness accessories’ refers to accessories, such as tables and models, which are used as part of an active process of becoming aware of and making choices toward a healthy and fulfilling life. Generally, the term ‘wellness’ covers emotional wellness, environmental wellness, financial wellness, intellectual wellness, occupational wellness, physical wellness, social wellness, and spiritual wellness.

Rising concerns about every aspect of healthy life among individuals is fueling the demand for wellness accessories. Individuals are becoming dependent on accessories and multiple modules so as to achieve satisfaction and better lifestyle. At present, people are becoming more susceptible to negative elements such as depression, low energy, and relationship stress. The need for wellness accessories in order to overcome these elements has raised exponentially in the recent years.

Global Wellness Accessories Market: Competition Landscape

In July 2019, Chiquita launched fitness stickers useful to boost health and wellness. The rising need for fitness and healthy lifestyle had prompted the company to launch these stickers.

In April 2019, a new interactive app called littleglow was launched by Lycored. This app would make wellness easy and accessible by delivering powerful mental, physical, and spiritual activities through smartphone every week.

Oriflame Cosmetics AG

Established in 1967, Oriflame Cosmetics AG is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. The company focuses on distributing and manufacturing beauty products and physical wellbeing accessories. The company serves in more than 60 countries across the globe and it has nearly three million independent Oriflame consultants. The company is largely focused on research and development and, for this, it has more than 100 R&D centers across the globe.

Jacuzzi Inc.

Founded in 1987, Jacuzzi Inc. is based in Chino Hills, California (the U.S.). The company is focused on producing functional products for homes and outdoor spaces. The company operates in more than 60 countries across the globe. It is a multi-brand, multi-channel organization with a wide product portfolio.

SWISSE WELLNESS PTY LTD

Established in 1960, SWISSE WELLNESS PTY LTD is headquartered in Collingwood, Australia. The company is focused on providing natural health care products as well as health education. The company offers multivitamins and dietary supplements to industries such as sports nutrition, skin care, and functional foods.

Global Wellness Accessories Market: Dynamics

Rising Need for Multiple Modules for Better Lifestyle

Across the world, working individuals are facing issues such as workload, physical stress, and mental stress. With the rise in stress levels, the demand for wellness accessories and devices that can be used to reduce stress has been increasing. Positive effects of wellness accessories on the lifestyle of individuals are boosting the market.

