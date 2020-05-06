Wireless GigaBit (WiGig) Market Overview 2019, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends & Industry Forecast to 2025

The ‘Global Wireless GigaBit (WiGig) Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

The Global Wireless GigaBit (WiGig) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless GigaBit (WiGig) development in United States, Europe and China.

Wireless GigaBit Technology is a short-range wireless technology, which operates in the unlicensed 60 GHz range. The Wireless Gigabit technology provides connectivity speed up to 7 Gbps, which are ten times faster than the current Wi-Fi technologies.

In 2018, the global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Samsung Electric

Cisco Systems

Qualcomm Atheors

Marvell Technology

Intel Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

NVIDIA

Broadcom Corporation

NEC Corporation

MediaTek

AzureWave Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

802.11ac

802.11ad

Market segment by Application, split into

Networking Devices

Consumer Electronics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

The study objectives of this report are:

