Dental Laboratories Market To Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2023

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global dental laboratories market is prognosticated to flourish with a significant rate at a strong CAGR within the forecast period from 2016 to 2023. Geographically, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to lead the other region, owing to increase in dental tourism, rise in number of laboratories in last five years. Apart from this, the increase in old age people, advancement in dental healthcare, and increased awareness about oral health has propelled the market in the region. On the basis of equipment, the global dental laboratories market is led by milling equipment segment, which held the highest amount of shares in the market. The segment is also expected to sustain its position in coming years as well. The growth is credited to the rise in usage of milling equipment in dental treatment to achieve better precision and efficiency, increased demand for customizing or fabricating the treatment, and rise in use of digital manufacturing procedure in dentistry.

Increase in Number of Dental Surgeons to propel Market Demand for Dental Labs

The dental laboratories market is growing at a parallel pace with dental healthcare market. The increase in the number of dental healthcare centers, clinics, and rise in number of endodontists are among the key factors driving the dental laboratories market. Besides, rise in number of maxillofacial and oral surgeons, periodontists, orthodontists, and prosthodontists are some of the other contributing drivers as well, in global market growth. Dental products for example, bridges, crowns, dentures, and so on that are manufactured in dental laboratories are propeling the demand for dental laboratories market all over the world. Rise in market forces that are affecting the a market, positively owing to rise in awareness about dental care, rise in edentulous population, and increased demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Rise in old Age Population to Contribute in Market Demand for Dental Laboratories

The metal ceramic segment is leading the market due to its improved chewing ability, mastication, enhanced aesthetics, which gives natural appearance to the face, and helping in better pronunciation by replacing the removed or misplaced teeth. This segment provides high resistance to fracture, strength, durability, and increased biocompatibility, in contrast with ceramic and other healthcare materials.

This review of the global dental laboratories market is based on a recent market research report by “Dental Laboratories Market (Geography – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015 – 2023.”

Key Takeaways:

The global Dental Laboratories market has been segmented as follows:

Global Dental Laboratories Market, by Geography North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Rest of the World Latin America Middle East & Africa



