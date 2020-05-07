Details to Perfection of Looks and Appearance to Boost Growth of Global Electric Shavers Market

Grooming is one of the basic manner that every individual is specifically focusing on. Be it how they look or how the dress themselves up, people are extremely cautious these days about their looks and appearance. This has stimulated the business for several companies that are dealing in this industry. These businesses are developing new tools, devices, clothes that can give the consumer a makeover and their business a significant boost. One device in particular is gaining major traction in grooming domain i.e electric shaver. These electric power reduce the time consumed in trimming the beard or removing unwanted hairs from the body. Looking at the popularity, Transparency Market Research has published a report on global electric shavers market.

According to report, the global electric shavers market is projected to witness a substantial 5.7% CAGR between 2016 and 2024. This growth rate is the result of, various players capturing the opportunities that the market offers. With the businesses advancing in global electric shavers market, it is anticipated by the experts that the market shall reach to a value of US$ 17.72 bn by the end of 2024. It is noticeable that the global electric shavers market stood strong at US$ 10.8 bn at the end of 2015.

This implies that the players in the global electric shavers market have a bright future ahead of them.

Sustainability Path Not an Easy Task

Though there are several opportunities in the global electric shavers market, it is not easy for new players to enter the global electric shavers market. This is because the market is predominantly consolidated. This is because the dynamics of the market is dominated by few prominent players that hold majority of the share of global electric shavers market.

To overcome these challenges, the new players are merging and partnering with some of the prominent players. These strategies are allowing the players to accommodate essential resources that can help them achieve a sustainable future in the competitive landscape of global electric shavers market.

