Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions Market Trending Technology, Drivers, Opportunities 2025”

Multicarrier parcel management solutions help companies select the appropriate (best) parcel carrier from among all contracted carriers based on order characteristics (such as weight and dimensional properties), delivery rules (such as delivery time and delivery zone) and carrier performance, while considering the cost differentials of various carrier offerings. These tools also enable shippers to manage the creation of labels, create shipper manifests, provide status messages to customers or customer service representatives, and manage carrier rates. Parcel management has become a necessary, complementary part to the multimodal TMS and WMS offerings. TMS, as well as WMS vendors, partner with the parcel vendors to expand the capability in their own toolset as most TMS vendors have no plans to develop this capability themselves and most WMS providers’ capabilities in this space are limited.

In 2018, the global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2492384

This report focuses on the global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Ingram Micro

ConnectShip

MetaPack

Pitney Bowes

Centiro

Logistyx Technologies

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Request For Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2492384

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Contact Us:

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

US-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: https://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us On: https://businessadvertisingservices.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets