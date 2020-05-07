Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Global Online Booking Platforms Market Upcoming Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Forecast till 2025”

Online Booking Platform is a platform you can use for reservation management. They allow tour and activity operators to accept bookings online and better manage their phone and in person bookings.

In 2018, the global Online Booking Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Booking Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Booking Platforms development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Planyo

NewBook

Rezdy

Vreasy

Frontdesk Anywhere

MINDBODY

SimplyBook.me

FCS Computer Systems

Uplisting

Booqable

Lemax

BookSteam

RMS

ResNexus

Square

Bookwhen

Inn Style

ThinkReservations

Bookinglayer

BookingSync

Bookingkit

CourtReserve

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Hotel/Resort Reservation

Vacation Rental Reservation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Booking Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Booking Platforms development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Booking Platforms are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

