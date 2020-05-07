Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Global Self-Defense Products Market 2019 Business Boosting Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Emerging Technologies and Forecast 2025”

Self Defense Productsconsist of anything that can be used to aid in protecting yourself.

Growing incidences of civil unrest across the globe is the major factor driving the global market.

In 2018, the global Self-Defense Products market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Self-Defense Products status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Self-Defense Products development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Victorinox

Unisafe Technologies

GERBER GEAR

SABRE Security Equipment Corporation

Mace Security International, Inc.

Axon Entereprise Inc.

Salt Supply Company

Self Defense Weapons

Buck knives Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pepper Sprays

Folding Knives

Tactical Gloves

Stun Guns

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Outlets

Sporting Goods Stores

Online

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Self-Defense Products status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Self-Defense Products development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Self-Defense Products are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets