Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing Market Benefits, Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2025

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing is used to detect all kinds of Sexually Transmitted virus.Sexually transmitted diseases are considered as one of the most critical health challenges globally. Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and herpes simplex virus are some of the highly prevalent sexually transmitted diseases.

In 2018, the global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

ROCHE HOLDINGS

BIOMERIEUX

HOLOGIC

BECTON DICKINSON

ORASURE

DANAHER

AFFYMETRIX

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES

DIASORIN

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chlamydia

Syphilis

Gonorrhea

Herpes Simplex Virus

Human Papilloma Virus

Human Immunodeficiency Virus

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Laboratory Testing

Point of Care (POC) Testing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

