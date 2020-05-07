Roofing Adhesives Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2014-2024

Adhesives are a material holding two surfaces together in such a way that they never detach. Their primary features include wetting the surface, adhering to it by developing strength, and maintaining stability. In a similar manner, roofing adhesives bind together sheets of styrene-butadiene-styrene modified bitumen (SBS-mod-bit) or asphalt roll roofing. Roof adhesives can be used in both hot and cold forms and are available in a variety of sizes. They enable physical interlocking and chemical bonding between materials and exhibit high environmental resistance. Roofing adhesives are capable of maintaining their performance regardless of exposure to UV light, rain, heat, salt water, and other weathering conditions. Roofing adhesives are extensively used in building and construction applications.

Roofing adhesives can be classified based on resin types into polyurethane, epoxy, silicone, and acrylic varieties. Of these, polyurethane roofing adhesive accounted for a prominent share in the overall market. However, the epoxy segment is also anticipated to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Epoxy consists of an artificial substance which turns solid when heated or post application of pressure. These resins exhibit an excellent combination of adhesion, chemical resistance, and other physical properties which help them withstand severe climatic conditions. Due to this, demand for epoxy resins is poised to rise considerably during the forecast period. Epoxy is also employed as ‘low-tech’ glue in various materials such as wood, concrete, and others, which adds to the demand for it in the building and construction sector, which is incidentally a major applications of roofing adhesives. Requirement for elastic bonding adhesives from this end-user to provide higher durability to roofing surfaces plays an important role in motivating the roofing adhesives market. However, volatility in raw material prices may hamper the overall growth of this product.

In terms of technology, the market is split into the solvent-borne and waterborne categories. The former are a mixture of ingredients dissolved in a solution, whereas the latter use water as a carrier or diluting medium, allowing it to evaporate or be absorbed by the surface. The main advantage of waterborne roofing adhesives is the lack of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in them. They therefore dominated the market and this trend is projected to continue in terms of their share and growth rate during the estimated period. Their exceptional shear strength, glossy appearance, high flexibility and government environmental regulations are their primary propellants.

North America held a major share in the roofing adhesives market; however, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a speedy rate during the forecast period followed by Middle East & Africa. Increasing urbanization and subsequent demand for residential and non-residential construction activities along with industrialization are the main drivers of the roofing adhesives market in Asia Pacific. Emerging middle class population and rising disposable income levels especially in countries like India and China are also some of the factors expected to drive the market for roofing adhesives during forecast period in Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa is also another lucrative market for roofing adhesives during forecast period owing to increase in construction activities especially in commercial segment like hospitals, hotels due to focus of government on hospitality and tourism industry.

There are many players operating in the roofing adhesives markets, some of the key players are The Dow Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Company, Derbigum Americans, Inc, Sika AG, Arkema, Royal Adhesives & Sealants and others.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets