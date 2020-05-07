Sporting Guns Market: Booming Participation in Sporting Events Raises Revenue

The two top players raked in a mammoth share of 77% in the global sporting guns market in 2015. Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation and Strum, Rugner & Co. have held a dominant position in the global market due to their international presence and an unwavering brand value. Transparency Market Research states that the companies design, manufacture, and sell products that will have innovative technologies. “Strum, Rugner & Co. is focused on developing sporting guns with lean methodologies for effective fulfillment of the demand,” states the lead author of this research report.

According to the research report, the global sporting guns market is expected to be worth US$2.3 bn by the end of 2024 as compared to US$1.6 bn in 2015. During the forecast years of 2016 and 2024, the global market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 3.9%.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16763

Demand for Competitive Shooting Guns Rises with Sporting Events

Geographically, North America is projected to lead the global market as the region is estimated to account for a share of 49.3% by the end of 2024. The expansion of North America sporting guns market will be attributable to the booming rise of participation in a wide range of sporting events that use sporting guns. This trend is also expected to impact the sales of competitive shooting guns, which are projected to skyrocket in the coming years. The research report anticipates that the competitive shooting guns segment will acquire a share of 43.9% by the end of 2024.

Benefits of Shooting as a Sport Coax Many to Invest in Sporting Guns

The growing participation in competitive sports such as the Olympic Games has augmented the demand for sporting guns in recent years. The rise of several games that involving shooting are anticipated to play an integral part in the growth of the global market. Games such as paintball shooting are also adopting sporting gun or recreational guns. The rising awareness about benefits of participating in shooting games such as improved concentration, enhanced eyesight, and sharpened focus and precision is also coaxing several people to take up shooting as a sport.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets