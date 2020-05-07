U.S. Medical Alert Systems Market 2019-2027 / Growth, Development And Demand Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the U.S. medical alert systems market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the U.S. medical alert systems market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the U.S. medical alert systems market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the U.S. medical alert systems market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the U.S. medical alert systems market by segmenting the market based on the component, product type, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare reforms in the U.S. are expected to propel the demand for medical alert systems in the country. Medical alert systems have the ability to interact with the call center personnel during emergency situations. The systems also facilitate two-way communication that assists the patients to interact with the hospital or a call center. Apart from this, effective connectivity to smart homes and the equipment like Amazon, Google Home, LifePod, and HomePod will drive the medical alert systems industry in the countries like the U.S.

Based on the component, the market for medical alert systems can be divided into software, services, hardware. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into landline, standalone, and mobile. On the basis of end-user, the industry can be divided into home-based users, hospice care, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities.

The key players included in this U.S. medical alert systems market are ADT Inc., ALERTONE SERVICES LLC, Bay Alarm Family of Companies, Girling Health Care of New York, Inc., Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc., Life Link Response, LifeFone Medical Alert Services, Medical Alert, Medical Care Alert, Medical Guardian, LLP, MediPendant, MobileHelp, NXT-ID, Inc., QMedic, and Response Now.

