Biometrics in Hospitality Market Rapid Growth with Rising Application Scope by 2025 | Top Players- 3M Cogent, Crossmatch, FUJITSU, M2SYS, NEC

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled ‘Global Biometrics in Hospitality Market 2019’ a comprehensive study enumerating the latest price trends and pivotal drivers rendering a positive impact on the industry landscape. Further, the report is inclusive of the competitive terrain of this vertical in addition to the market share analysis and the contribution of the prominent contenders toward the overall industry.

The key players covered in this study:

• 3M Cogent

• Crossmatch

• FUJITSU

• M2SYS

• NEC

• …

Hospitality operators are being encouraged to consider greater use of biometrics and other forms of technology as new research shows facial recognition, virtual assistants, wearable technology and virtual reality are proving popular among consumers.

With the increase in cases of time theft, data theft, and other criminal activities in the hospitality sector, the demand for security technologies including a highly reliable and accessible personal authentication and identification systems has increased. Biometrics has emerged as a suitable security and monitoring solution to meet this need as it is based on the behavioral and physiological characteristics of an individual, which is difficult to replicate. Biometrics in the hospitality sector is seen as the most accurate and reliable system because it eliminates manual inputs, identity card exchange, and time theft.

North America dominated the market during 2015, accounting for a market share of around 40%. The increased acceptance of biometrics in the hospitality sector for time and attendance monitoring, access to PCs, networks, and servers, control access to restricted areas, and limit access to critical data has been driving the market growth in this region. This region is expected to retain its market leadership until the end of the forecast period due to an increase in instances of security breaches in the hospitality sector such as terrorist attacks and bombings.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Fingerprint Identification

• Facial Recognition

• Vein Recognition

Market segment by Application, split into

• Hospitality

• Application II

What does the report encompass with respect to the competitive and regional landscapes of Biometrics in Hospitality market?

• The Biometrics in Hospitality market research report endorses a detailed evaluation of the competitive spectrum of the industry.

• Information pertaining to the market share that each company procures as well as the sales area has been mentioned in the report.

• The products manufactured by these companies, product details, and product specifications, and their application frame of reference have been specified.

• The report includes other details as well, as such as a basic company outline, profit margins, pricing trends, etc.

• The geographical spectrum, as per the report, has been segregated into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.

• Explicit details about the market share that every region accounts for as well as the growth prospects of every topography have been outlined.

• The growth rate which every geography is expected to register over the forecast timeframe has been discussed.

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Biometrics in Hospitality Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

