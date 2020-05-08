Digital Inspection Market Rising Trends, Size, Share, Key Drivers, Future Growth & Segmentation Analysis by 2025 | Top Players – General Electric, Mistras Group, Olympus, Hexagon, Cognex, Nikon

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled ‘Global Digital Inspection Market 2019’ delivers detailed analysis of market and future prospects of Global Digital Inspection market. The critical and significant data in the study makes the research a very important tool for experts, analysts and managers to get ready-to-access analysis by the industry professionals.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/731041

The key players covered in this study:

• General Electric

• Mistras Group

• Olympus

• Hexagon

• Cognex

• Nikon

• …

The digital inspection market has been segmented on the basis of dimension into 2D and 3D. 3D accounted for a larger share of the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. 3D helps overcome the limitations of 2D techniques and offers added advantages to manufacturers to inspect beyond 2 planes of a product and volumetric height, allowing for 100% inspection and detection of defects in a product.

The digital inspection market has been segmented on the basis of technology into machine vision, metrology, and NDT. Metrology accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The demand for metrology is driven by the rising need for accurate inspection of 3D data used for modeling and analysis of 3D models, growing focus on quality control, inability of traditional measurement devices to address several manufacturing issues, and growing automation and in-line metrology.

The market for NDT is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growth of this market can be attributed to the continuous advancements in electronics, and automation and robotics, and the increasing adoption of IoT solutions.

Get Direct Copy of This Report https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/731041

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Market segment by Application, split into

• Manufacturing

• Electronics and Semiconductor

• Oil & Gas

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Energy and Power

• Public Infrastructure

• Food and Pharmaceuticals

• Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital Inspection market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Digital Inspection market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Digital Inspection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Digital Inspection development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/731041

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Digital Inspection Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Inspection Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Inspection Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Electronics and Semiconductor

1.5.4 Oil & Gas

1.5.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.6 Automotive

1.5.7 Energy and Power

1.5.8 Public Infrastructure

1.5.9 Food and Pharmaceuticals

1.5.10 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Inspection Market Size

2.2 Digital Inspection Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Inspection Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Inspection Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Inspection Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Digital Inspection Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Digital Inspection Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Digital Inspection Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Digital Inspection Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Inspection Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Inspection Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Digital Inspection Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Digital Inspection Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Digital Inspection Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Digital Inspection Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Digital Inspection Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Digital Inspection Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Digital Inspection Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Digital Inspection Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Digital Inspection Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Digital Inspection Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Digital Inspection Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Digital Inspection Key Players in China

7.3 China Digital Inspection Market Size by Type

7.4 China Digital Inspection Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Digital Inspection Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Digital Inspection Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Digital Inspection Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Digital Inspection Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Inspection Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Digital Inspection Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Inspection Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Inspection Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Digital Inspection Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Digital Inspection Key Players in India

10.3 India Digital Inspection Market Size by Type

10.4 India Digital Inspection Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Digital Inspection Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Digital Inspection Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Digital Inspection Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Digital Inspection Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets