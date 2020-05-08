Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Rapid Growth, Huge Application Potential and Opportunities by 2025 | Top Companies: Veeam Software, Bluelock Privacy, Zerto, Amazon Web Services Inc, IBM

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled ‘Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market 2019’ a comprehensive study enumerating the latest price trends and pivotal drivers rendering a positive impact on the industry landscape. Further, the report is inclusive of the competitive terrain of this vertical in addition to the market share analysis and the contribution of the prominent contenders toward the overall industry.

The leading market players mainly include-

 Veeam Software

 Bluelock Privacy

 Zerto

 Amazon Web Services Inc

 IBM Corporation

The Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Disaster Recovery as a Service (DraaS) is mainly driven owing to vast cost & flexibility of cloud based disaster recovery solutions as compared to traditional disaster recovery solutions. Moreover, other benefits which includes simplicity in testing, faster data recovery along with automation work in favor of DRaaS solutions in comparison to traditional disaster recovery plans considering the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment Mode:

 Premises-to-Cloud

 Cloud-to-Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

 Small Organizations

 Large Organizations

By Vertical:

 Government

 Retail

 Communication and Technology

 Healthcare

 BFSI

 Others

Target Audience of the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

