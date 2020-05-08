Europe Warehouse Robotics Market-Trends And Forecasts (2017-2022)

The Europe Warehouse Robotics Market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. Europe is witnessing increasing number of distribution centers for logistic purposes require warehouses, which spur up the demand for robotics. To support warehouses in consolidating the work flows, modernization in robotic techniques is gaining momentum Warehouse is the most crucial part of the entire supply chain process, where the products transiting from the production facility are identified, sorted and tagged to be stored in a recorded location until they are ordered.

Automation and mechanization revolutionized the warehouse business helping companies reduce overhead costs and increase productivity with consistency and accuracy, with artificial intelligence playing a big role in achieving this. The race to adopt this technology has already begun, with the intense competition between brick-and-mortar stores and the online stores.

The online retailers are making every effort to reduce the time it takes to deliver products to the customers.

Warehouse robotics market can be segmented by type, function, verticals and geography. On the geographical front, Europe is segmented into United Kingdom, Germany, France and others. France is one of the largest and highest growing markets in Europe driving the warehouses robotics.

Some of the major players mentioned in this report are:

ABB Robotics

Eaton Corporation Public Ltd.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Kiva Systems

Siemens AG

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Robotics

What the report offers

Market definition for the Europe warehouse robotics market along with identification of key drivers and restraints for the market

Market analysis of the Europe warehouse robotics market, with regional specific assessments

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario and in offering prospective opportunities

Identification of key companies, which can influence the market on both the global and regional scales

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their strategic initiatives and market share

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the Europe warehouse robotics market on both global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Key Findings of the Study

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1 Overview

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s 5 Force Analysis

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.3.3 Threat from new entrants

3.3.4 Threat from substitute products

3.3.5 Competitive rivalry within the industry

3.4 Industry Policies

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Numbers of SKUs

4.2.2 Need to Provide Direct-to-Store’ Pallets

4.2.3 Quality of Life (Safety, Ergonomics, Fatigue Factor, etc.)

4.4 Restraints

4.4.1 Initial Adoption Cost

4.4.2 Interaction with robot is hindrance for some users

5. Europe Technology Overview

5.1 Technology Snapshot

5.2 Ongoing research and development

6. Europe Warehouse Robotics Market Segmentation

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Articulated Robots

6.1.2 Gantry Robots

6.1.3 Robotic Arms

6.1.4 Mobile Robot

6.2 By Function

6.2.1 Storage

6.2.2 Trans-Shipments

6.2.3 Assembling & Disassembling

6.2.4 Packaging

6.2.5 Others

6.3 By Verticals

6.3.1 Food & Beverage

6.3.2 Automotive

6.3.3 Textile

6.3.4 Electronic & Electrical

6.3.5 Others

6.4 By Country

6.4.1 United Kingdom

6.4.2 Germany

6.4.3 France

6.4.4 Others

7. Competitive Intelligence Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, Products and Recent Developments)

7.1 ABB Robotics

7.2 Eaton Corporation Public Ltd.

7.3 Kiva Systems

7.4 Scape Technologies

7.5 Siemens AG

7.6 Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

7.7 Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

7.8 Yamaha Robotics

7.9 Vigilant Robots

7.10 ATS Automation Tooling System Inc.

8. Investment Analysis

8.1 Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

8.2 Role of Business Accelerators

8.3 Investment Outlook

8.4 Role of Research & Development

9. Future of Europe Warehouse Robotics Market

