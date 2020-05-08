Global Titanium Sponge Market: Key Companies Profile, Their Market Share And Other Important Parameters

Global Titanium Sponge Market: Overview

Titanium is the ninth most abundant element in the earth’s crust. Titanium metal exhibits low density and high strength. It is also available as powder or sponge. Titanium sponge is a porous brittle form of titanium. It exhibits high ductility, with high strength-to-weight ratio. Furthermore, it exhibits low thermal and electrical conductivity and is one of the most corrosion-resistant structural metals. Titanium sponge is obtained by the application of the Kroll process on raw titanium ore. The resulting titanium sponge obtained has several impurities. These impurities generally are hydrogen, nitrogen, chlorine, oxygen, silicon, iron magnesium, etc. Titanium sponge is used as a base for titanium alloys, billets, ingots, etc. This is one of the major applications of titanium sponge. Resistance to corrosion, fire, and shock; light weight; low cost of maintenance; biocompatibility; and recyclability are among the several characteristics of titanium sponge. China, Japan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine contribute significantly to the global production of titanium sponge. China is the major producer and exporter of titanium sponge. The list of major importers of titanium sponge from China includes the U.S., Europe, and South Korea. The titanium sponge market in Europe relies on imports from China. The U.S. has a few manufacturers of titanium sponge; however, of late, the country’s dependence on exports from China has increased. Titanium sponge is typically used in liquid propellant tanks for launch vehicles, inter tank structures, gas bottle/liners, and interface rings for satellites in the aerospace and defense industries. Titanium sponge is a major material in the production and fabrication process of several components and parts in the aerospace and defense industry. Therefore, several countries are planning to have their own production of titanium sponge in the country for usage in defense applications. The global titanium sponge market for aerospace and defense is anticipated to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Global Titanium Sponge Market: Key Segments

Based on product type, the titanium sponge market for aerospace and defense can be segmented into soft sponge, mild sponge, and hard sponge. The titanium content in the three variants is different. Soft sponge contains 99.7%-99.8% of titanium, while mild sponge contains 99.5%-99.6% of titanium. Hard sponge contains 99.3%-99.4% of titanium. Soft sponge with high aluminum content is primarily employed in applications such as aircraft fuselage and engine parts. Soft sponge is a dominant segment of the titanium sponge market for aerospace and defense. The segment is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Global Titanium Sponge Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, North America followed by Europe are likely to dominate the titanium sponge market for aerospace and defense. The aviation industry in the U.S is one of the most technologically advanced industries. Around 60% of aircraft are produced in the U.S. Furthermore, the U.S. is equipped with the most technologically advanced warfare equipment in the world. The country invests significantly in infrastructure and equipment required for defense. Thus, the U.S. is one of the prominent consumers of titanium sponge. The U.K. and France are among the major producers in the aviation industry. These countries are also among the key consumers of titanium sponge. Aircraft production, aviation, and defense industries in Asia Pacific are picking up pace; large numbers of aircraft manufacturers are shifting their production bases to countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Furthermore, the maintenance, repair, and overhauling market for the aviation industry is strong in ASEAN countries. The titanium sponge market for aerospace and defense in North America is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Global Titanium Sponge Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global titanium sponge market for aerospace and defense include OSAKA Titanium Technologies Co. Ltd., Chaoyang Jinda Titanium Industry Co., Ltd., and Shuangrui Wanji.

