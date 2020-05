Key Drivers of Marketing Automation Software Industry Explored with Future Growth & Application Potential by 2024 | Top Players- Act-On Software, Adobe Systems, HubSpot, IBM, Infusionsoft

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled ‘Global Marketing Automation Software Market 2019’ delivers detailed analysis of market and future prospects of Global Marketing Automation Software market. The critical and significant data in the study makes the research a very important tool for experts, analysts and managers to get ready-to-access analysis by the industry professionals.

The key players covered in this study:

• Act-On Software

• Adobe Systems

• HubSpot

• IBM

• Infusionsoft

• Marketo

• Oracle

• Salesforce

• Salesfusion

• SAP SE

Key Market Trends & Regional Outlook:

• E-mail Marketing Expected to be a Significant Application

• With the advent of e-commerce and smartphones, the number of users utilizing email service had increased in the previous decade, which improved the reach of email marketing. With the vast amount of user data available, companies are focusing on automating the database to streamline the process and explore new ways of email marketing.

• The marketing automation software market has several products available. Hence, being innovative in the market is crucial, as consumers are opting for products with the latest features. The capital expenditure is also high, which has helped companies with powerful competitive strategies to move forward rapidly.

• Marketing automation software market is highly competitive, predominantly due to the emergence of marketing automation as an essential platform for every business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2B) organizations for lead nurturing and lead generation.

• North America is estimated to hold largest share in marketing automation software market in in 2018. The major factors pushing the adoption of marketing automation software in the region are perpetual digital marketing growth, and proliferating start-ups.

• Retail and e-commerce sectors are both witnessing a stimulated growth in the region, subsequently resulting in the brands to market on online platforms. Additionally, with rising internet penetration, growing IT sector, and IoT technologies, the scope for innovations is also augmenting.

The gross margin, consumption pattern, growth rate of Marketing Automation Software is studied precisely. The top industry players are covered on a regional level and country level with the analysis of their revenue share from 2014-2018. Furthermore, forecast Marketing Automation Software industry status is determined by analysis of expected market share, volume, value and development rate. The forecast Marketing Automation Software industry view is presented from 2019-2024.

Market by Type

• Campaign Management

• Email Marketing

• Mobile Application

• Inbound Marketing

• Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring

• Reporting and Analytics

• Social Media Marketing

• Others

Market by Application

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Marketing Automation Software market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall Marketing Automation Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Marketing Automation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Marketing Automation Software development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

