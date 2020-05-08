Medical Device Cleaning Market : Pin-Point Analysis for Changing Competitive Dynamics

The global market for medical device cleaning is considered to have a high level of fragmentation, thanks to the existence of a high number of players operating across the globe. The rising focus of the leading players on the mergers and acquisitions and the rapid development of the medical infrastructure are the key factors that are estimated to ensure the development of the medical device cleaning market over the next few years. In addition, the key players in the market are making heavy investments for research activities and the development of new products, which is projected to support the growth of the market and enhance the level of competition among the players in the next few years. Some of the key players that are engaged in the medical device cleaning market worldwide are Getinge Group, Ruhof Corporation, Cantel Medical Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, 3M Company, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Ecolab, Inc., Steris PLC, and ORO Clean Chemie AG.

As per the research report by TMR, in 2017, the global market for medical device cleaning stood at US$1.3 bn and is expected to reach US$1.7 bn by the end of 2022. The market is further estimated to register a positive 4.40% CAGR between 2017 and 2022. As per the study, North America is estimated to lead the global medical device cleaning market and is likely to exhibit a healthy 4.60% CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The presence of a large number of players and the presence of an advanced healthcare infrastructure are predicted to ensure market growth across North America in the near future. In terms of process type, the disinfection cleaning segment is estimated to lead the market and witness a high growth in the coming years.

Rising Chronic Disorders to Propel Medical Devices Cleaning Market

A tremendous rise in the number of surgical procedures across the globe is one of the main factors that is expected to supplement the development of the global medical device cleaning market in the coming years. The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infection is another major factor accelerating the development of the market in the near future. In addition to this, the increasing cases of chronic diseases, especially in the aging population is likely to boost the demand for medical device cleaning across the globe.

In addition to this, the growing focus on the introduction of new devices and the technological advancements in the cleaning procedures are further estimated to supplement the market growth in the coming years. The regulatory compliance and requirements is further predicted to enhance growth in the near future.

Rising Demand for Single-use Medical Instruments to Restrict Growth

The global market for medical device cleaning, on the flip side, is estimated to experience downfall in the growth as the market is likely to face a few challenges. The rising concerns related to the safety of the reprocessed instruments is encouraging the demand and preference for single-use or disposable instruments, which is predicted to curtail the market growth in the near future. Moreover, the lack of skilled and trained professionals and the inadequate disinfection and cleaning of instrument is further projected to hamper the growth of the market in the next few years. On the contrary, the key players in the market are expected to focus on developing economies as they hold immense growth opportunities, which in turn will support the growth of the global medical device cleaning market.

