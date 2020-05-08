North America In-Flight Catering Services Market Forecast 2022-Analysis Of Growth, Trends Progress And Challenges

The North America In-flight catering services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.96% till 2020. North American diet varies considerably with each state. The eating habits of the even the two major North American countries differ considerably from each other. In Canada eating habits in the Quebec region differ with the rest of the provinces. Smaller countries in the continent vary even more. So carriers have to stock up food according to their routes and the region they are operating in. But eating healthy is one common trend, which is linking all the regions in the continent and more particularly in the United States of America.

More than 25% of the Americans still consume fast food very day, but the percentage is dropping and the high obesity rate is a major factor for the same. Among the foods that have witnessed maximum levels of growth in their sales in the past 10 years, healthy food stands upfront. Yogurt, poultry, sandwiches, fresh fruit, Mexican food are some of the foods that has witnessed a spiked demand during in-flight catering.

North American commercial aviation market will continue to remain one of the biggest and most profitable in the world but its growth rate will lag behind regions like Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa due to reasons such as high penetration of the aviation sector and saturated market. But the In Flight catering services will register impressive levels of growth in the market, as carriers will improve quality of food served on the planes. The increase in quality and services provided will be directly led by passenger demand to have healthier and better quality food on their flights.

Gate Gourmet, Chelsea Food Services, LSG Sky chefs are some of the important players in the North America In Flight catering services market. The market has been segmented by aircraft alass (Economy Class, Business Class, First Class, Others), by flight Type (Full Service, Low Cost and Others), by Food Type (Meals, Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages and Others), and by geography (United States, Canada and Others).

What the report offers

Market analysis for the North America In-Flight Catering Services Market specific assessments and competition analysis on global and regional scales

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market shares

5. Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the North America In-flight Catering Services Market on both global and regional scales

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market

Insights on the major countries in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Sizing Units

1.4 Base Currency

1.5 Review and Forecast Period Years

1.6 General Study Assumptions

1.7 New Developments in R&D/ Latest Technologies

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Econometric Forecast Model

2.4 Research Assumptions

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. KEY INFERENCES

5. MARKET OVERVIEW AND TECHNOLOGY TRENDS

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Applications of In Flight Catering

5.3 Investment Analysis

5.4 Porter’s Five Forces Framework

5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

5.4.5 Competitive Rivalry within the industry

5.5 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

5.6 Technology Trends

6. IN FLIGHT CATERING SERVICES MARKET BY AIRCRAFT CLASS

6.1 Economy Class

6.2 Business Class

6.3 First Class

6.4 Others

7. INFLIGHTCATERING SERVICES MARKET BY FLIGHT TYPE

7.1 Full Service

7.2 Low Cost

7.3 Others

8. IN FLIGHT CATERING SERVICES MARKET BY FOOD TYPE

8.1 Meals

8.2 Bakery and Confectionary

8.3 Beverages

8.4 Others

9. IN FLIGHT CATERING MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1 United States

9.2 Canada

9.3 Others

10. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Latest developments of Key players

11. KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

11.1 GateGourmet

11.2 IGS Flight Catering

11.3 dnata

11.4 Chelsea Food Services

11.5 Sky Chef

11.6 JETFINITY

11.7 Newrest International Group S.A.S

11.8 Flying Food Group

11.9 Journey Group Plc

12. ANALYST OUTLOOK FOR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

13. FUTURE OUTLOOK OF THE MARKET

