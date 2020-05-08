North America Smart Office Market Forecast 2022: Trends, Growth, Analysis And Overview

The North America Smart Office market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. North America region is home to a lot of offices. Every big company has either their head offices or office in the region. A huge number of offices everywhere is causing a space crunch, where getting a new space for an office is very tough. Places like New York, Boston and San Francisco have very high office rent space. Many of the places which are iconic like the Wall Street, Miami or 5th Avenue in New York are home to very big corporations or companies. So, buying a new office space is not easy or cheap these days. This is where smart office helps companies to use office space in an efficient manner.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/223765

Smart office is an application of Internet-of-Things domain which covers the work environment and helps make the usage of office space and resources more efficient and intelligent. The traditional workplaces are very rigid as they have fixed cubicles and workspaces. This leads to large areas of empty or unused office spaces. The smart office is both flexible as well as be scalable.

The architecture of the office should be in such a way that it should be adaptable. It should have sensors, devices and information networked and connected to network infrastructure by suitable communication links, so that people can be mobile and work from anywhere. Besides the devices that are used for working, other devices and sensors used for maintaining the work environment like temperature, light intensity, etc. are also a part of the smart office.

The overall aim of smart office is the comfort of an individual user and other factors like energy savings, quality of work environment and meeting the scheduled deadlines. There are devices like Ava 500 from iRobot which helps people working from other offices also to participate in meetings and hold discussions on the move.

Major companies in the market like Siemens, Schneider Electric, ABB, Cisco, Honeywell, etc. are releasing more products and services for the smart offices market. These companies have been studied and their strategies have been analyzed in the report. The report is divided by geography where the market share of each region is analyzed and estimates are provided for the period of 2017 – 2022. The various applications of smart office have been discussed in detail in addition to a comprehensive overview of the market.

DRIVERS

Helping people in the office to be mobile and still be connected to network

Increase in the sale of smart devices

RESTRAINTS

Security issues

Cost of refurbishment of old office is high

What the Report Offers

Market definition for the North America smart office market, along with identification of key drivers and restraints.

Market analysis for the North America smart office market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies that can influence the market in North America.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their share of the market.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the smart office market in North America.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/north-america-smart-office-market-2017-2022

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Key Findings of the Study

1.5 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Model

3.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.6.3 Threat from New Entrants

3.6.4 Threat from Substitute Product Types

3.6.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

4. Technology Overview

4.1 Technology Snapshot (ZigBee, Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI), BACnet, Modbus, Lonworks et al.)

5. North America Smart Office Market, by Product

5.1 Smart Lighting

5.2 Security & Access Control Systems

5.3 Energy Management Systems

5.4 Smart HVAC Control Systems

5.5 Audio – Video Conferencing Systems

5.6 Fire & Safety Control Systems

5.7 Others

6. North America Smart Office Market, by Building Types

6.1 Retrofits

6.2 New Buildings

7. North America Smart Office Market, by Country

7.1 United States

7.2 Canada

7.3 Others

8. Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles (List Populated Globally)

8.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V

8.2 Honeywell International Inc.

8.3 ABB Ltd.

8.4 Schneider Electric SA

8.5 Siemens AG

8.6 United Technologies Corporation

8.7 Johnson Controls Inc.

8.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

8.9 Crestron Electronics Inc.

8.10 Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

9. Vendor Market Share

10. Investment Analysis

10.1 Investment Outlook

10.2 Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

11. Future of North America Smart Office Market

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/223765

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets