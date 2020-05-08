Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market Rapid Growth with Rising Application Scope by 2025 | Top Players- Aquafine, Pentair Aquatic, Veolia, Xylem, ATG

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled “Global Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market 2019” delivers detailed analysis of market and future prospects of Global Water Treatment for Aquaculture market. The critical and significant data in the study makes the research a very important tool for experts, analysts and managers to get ready-to-access analysis by the industry professionals.

The key players covered in this study:

• Aquafine

• Pentair Aquatic

• Veolia

• Xylem

• ATG

• Blue Ridge Technology

• …

Rising feed costs will drive advances as fishmeal and fish oil prices continue to grow rapidly, and the ongoing transition from extensive and semi-extensive to intensive aquaculture production supports greater feed demand.

However, higher fish product prices — due in large part to increasing feed costs — will result in slower growth in global per capita fish consumption, and bring advances in world aquaculture demand to more sustainable levels. The corresponding moderation in world aquaculture output will be particularly significant in China, which is forecast to grow at a slower pace than not only the rest of the Asia/Pacific region, but also South America and the Africa/Mideast region.

Asia was the largest and one of the fastest growing aquaculture producing regions from 2002 to 2012, with China alone accounting for 61 percent of global aquaculture production and 51 percent of aquaculture supply demand in 2012. While growth in Chinese demand for aquaculture supplies and equipment is expected to moderate, demand in the rest of the Asia/Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly, with only the Africa/ Mideast region exhibiting faster gains. Central and South America is also expected to significantly expand its presence in the global aquaculture industry through increased production and higher demand for aquaculture inputs. More mature markets, such as Europe and North America, are also expected to show healthy growth in line with the more modest expansions expected in aquaculture production from these regions.

Market Segment by Product Type

• MBBR

• MBR

Market Segment by Application

• Finfish

• Shellfish

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Water Treatment for Aquaculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Water Treatment for Aquaculture development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 MBBR

1.3.3 MBR

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Finfish

1.4.3 Shellfish

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Water Treatment for Aquaculture Production Value 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Water Treatment for Aquaculture Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Water Treatment for Aquaculture Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Water Treatment for Aquaculture Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.2.1 Global Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Water Treatment for Aquaculture Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Water Treatment for Aquaculture Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Water Treatment for Aquaculture Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Water Treatment for Aquaculture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Water Treatment for Aquaculture Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Water Treatment for Aquaculture Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Water Treatment for Aquaculture Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 MBBR Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.1.2 MBR Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Water Treatment for Aquaculture Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Water Treatment for Aquaculture Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Water Treatment for Aquaculture Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Water Treatment for Aquaculture Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

7 Water Treatment for Aquaculture Consumption by Regions

8 Company Profiles

9 Market Forecast

10 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

10.1 Value Chain Analysis

10.2 Sales Channels Analysis

10.2.1 Water Treatment for Aquaculture Sales Channels

10.2.2 Water Treatment for Aquaculture Distributors

10.3 Water Treatment for Aquaculture Customers

11 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

11.1 Market Opportunities

11.2 Market Challenges

11.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

