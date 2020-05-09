Alternative Payment Solution: Revolut

Revolut is an app-based payment solution allowing users to make domestic and international fund transfers to both Revolut and non-Revolut users. In addition, it allows users to make online and in-store payments, as well as cash withdrawals at ATMs using Visa- and Mastercard-branded Revolut prepaid cards.

In addition to payment services, Revolut allows its users to apply for personal loans through the app. Successful applicants instantly receive the money in their Revolut account. Credit is provided by Revolut’s partner P2P lending company, Lending Works. Revolut is not a lender, and acts as a representative of Lending Works.

However, the company is expanding its product portfolio, and applied for a banking license in November 2017. In December 2017, Revolut introduced a new feature allowing users to buy and hold cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum within the app. Users can also transfer these digital currencies to other Revolut users.

– Revolut was launched in the UK, allowing users to make domestic and international fund transfers.

– Users can transfer money in 26 currencies to banks around the world as well as make payments in 120 currencies with a Revolut card.

– In November 2017, Revolut applied for banking license to expand its portfolio of services.

– In December 2017, Revolut introduced a new feature allowing users to buy and hold cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum within the app.

