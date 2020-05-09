Bird Flu Treatment Market – Major Factors Driving the Industry

Global Bird Flu Treatment Market: Overview

Over the recent past, serious outbreaks of avian flu that have affected poultry and other animals species, leading to vast economic losses have served to boost the global bird flu treatment market. The cause of bird flu is avian influenza A virus. Avian influenza virus in birds can spread to humans that can be catastrophic.

The global bird flu treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment, distribution channel, and region. In terms of treatment, the bird flu treatment market can be segmented into antibiotics, antiviral agents, vaccines, and immunoglobulins. By distribution channel, the bird flu treatment market can be segmented into institutional health centers, hospital pharmacies, clinics, and online pharmacies.

The report provides a brilliant analysis of the global bird flu treatment market, which includes a detailed analysis of growth indicators and demand parameters that could influence the growth of this market. Key market parameters such as demand drivers and challenges of bird flu treatment market are discussed at length in this report.

Global Bird Flu Treatment Market: Key Trends

First and foremost, rising awareness of bird flu and measures to prevent the spread of bird flu are driving the bird flu treatment market. Viruses that cause bird flu can change its form and spread in humans. Serious outbreaks of bird flu in humans can be catastrophic leading to vast economic losses. According to statistics of the World Health Organization, 620 confirmed cases of bird flu in humans were reported between 2003 and 2013. Of these, 367 resulted in deaths in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

At present, increasing measures, especially in the poultry industry, to prevent the spread of bird flu is a key focus of civic bodies. Despite measures to maintain hygiene in birds, influenza A virus finds way to cause infection. The spread of infection in other birds and individuals working in poultry farms requires medical treatment. This is a key factor driving the bird flu treatment market.

Moreover, efforts from accredited health agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for preventive medicine for individuals working in the poultry industry is providing tailwinds to the bird flu treatment market. This involves administering influenza vaccine to individuals in the poultry industry every year.

Global Bird Flu Treatment Market: Geographical Analysis

The global bird flu treatment market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among them, North America is likely to account for key share in the overall bird flu treatment market between 2018 and 2026. Favorable reimbursement policies and increasing awareness about diseases passed from birds are primarily driving the North America bird flu treatment market.

Global Bird Flu Treatment Market: Competitive Scenario

Top companies operating in the global bird flu treatment market include Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Forrest Pharmaceutcals Inc., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, and Gilead Sciences Inc.

